Renowned Online Marketplace Marks Its First Ever Decade of Helping Businesses to Connect With Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- Scottsville, South Africa, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A renowned online marketplace is marking a huge anniversary this year, having reached their ten year milestone of helping customers across South Africa find and hire service professionals.

Snupit is an online directory of service professionals, and acts as a base for customers to quickly search and receive quotes from handymen, plumbers, solar system experts, gardeners, air-conditioning installers, security companies and more.

Established in 2012, the South African business is now marking a huge 10-year anniversary by reflecting on its success throughout the last decade.

Headquartered in KwaZulu-Natal, Snupit has come a long way since its launch in 2012, and throughout the last ten years, the company has built an honest and transparent platform based on loyalty and great customer service. Today, customers can search for assistance and quotes online, or via their mobile app, making it easier than ever to find trusted working professionals throughout South Africa.

“The Snupit platform was the first ever online marketplace brought to market to connect customers with local service professionals,” says Mithundra Sivenandan, Sales & Marketing Manager, at Snupit.

“Our platform today uses a number of automated software tools, bots and AI, which has been put to the best commercial use. Now, the business connects thousands of people with professionals across both the website and the app, saving people time and money. It’s been an incredible ten years at Snupit, and we can’t wait to see where the next ten years’ takes us.”

While Snupit employs and values the use of modern and contemporary technology to ensure the platform is as effective as possible, the company is also impacting the community in several physical ways.

“Snupit continues to contribute to the South African workforce, and we’re constantly working to employ youth members within the company, in order to help our cities, provinces and the country reduce the high unemployment rates,” says Mithundra.

“Above all, we want to thank every single contributor, staff member, colleague, customer, business owner, partner and service professional for their loyal support throughout the last ten years – we could not have done it without you. Here’s to the next ten years, and we look forward to working with many more people and professionals within our community in the future.”

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/renowned-online-marketplace-marks-its-first-ever-decade-of-helping-businesses-to-connect-with-local-communities/

Snupit 2 Sanders Road Scottsville Pietermaritzburg South Africa 010 541 0200 https://www.snupit.co.za/