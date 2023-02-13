Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,613 in the last 365 days.

For Valentine's Day, Ripley's Acquires Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates, Among Other New Memorabilia

The prop, signed by Hanks himself, was purchased at auction for $25,000 by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversation hearts and boxes of chocolates are synonymous with Valentine's Day, but no ordinary candy for Ripley's sweethearts will do. Ripley's Believe It or Not! has revealed that they are now the owner of the iconic prop chocolates used by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

The prop, signed by Hanks himself, was purchased at auction for $25,000.

The character's iconic quote "Life [is] like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get" holds true with this prop. Believe It or Not!, the box is not filled with chocolates, but with sand! This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23-ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds.

Other pop-culture memorabilia recently acquired by Ripley's Believe It or Not! include:

  • Darth Maul's legendary double-sided Lightsaber® used in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
  • Beatles manager Brian Epstein's personal hand-notated address book, featuring the addresses and phone numbers of the band and even Mick Jagger
  • Prince's signature purple coat worn during the artist's "Purple Rain" stage performances

For more information on Ripley's newest acquisitions — and more unbelievable Forrest Gump facts — visit https://www.ripleys.com/weird-news/forrest-gumps-chocolates

Contact Information:
Sabrina Sieck
Senior Creative Content Manager
sieck@ripleys.com
4074501516

Related Images






Image 1: Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates


The prop, signed by Hanks himself, was purchased at auction for $25,000 by Ripley's Believe It or Not!



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates

Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates

You just read:

For Valentine's Day, Ripley's Acquires Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates, Among Other New Memorabilia

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.