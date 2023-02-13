Legacy Financial Group Joins LPL Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Legacy Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and RIA. The Legacy team reported having served approximately $225 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Voya Financial Advisors.



Legacy Financial Group, based in Albuquerque, NM, originated August of 1995. Cris Giron started his financial planning career cold calling potential clients, primarily educators in an underserved market, helping them save money into 403(b)’s and plan for retirement. Eddie Fernandez was working for a local prominent CPA firm doing traditional accounting services that focused on historical activity but felt he was better at serving clients by focusing on their future planning needs.

The ideals and values of the two Managing Partners led them to form Legacy Financial Group with an overarching goal to empower and educate people about money and investments, help them be significantly better off financially and leave their own legacy. The team is comprised of three additional advisors, Mario Torres, Antavius Greathouse and Bill Niemeier, along with a six-member office support staff.

The Legacy team applies the “Live Your Dash” approach to helping clients with comprehensive, goals-based wealth management and financial planning. “The dash on a tombstone represents the day you were born and the day you leave this earth and everything you do – how you live, who you love, what you accomplished and the Legacy of memories,” Giron said. “Our mission is to create a plan that empowers each client to truly live a fulfilled life, one that is about more than money.”

In making the move to LPL, Fernandez stated, “As a Financial Planner, it was important for us to align ourselves with a company that focuses on fiduciary status in how they operate while maintaining our independence.” The team believes the alignment of Legacy Financial Group with LPL Financial will solidify Legacy’s position to become a leading financial planning firm in New Mexico.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Cris, Eddie, Mario, Antavius and Bill to the LPL community. At LPL, we understand our advisors and the advice industry because it’s our sole focus. We are committed to providing advisors with ultimate flexibility and personalized modern solutions as they build their perfect practice. We look forward to supporting the entire team at Legacy Financial Group for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve**, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Legacy Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

