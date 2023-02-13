Global Carbon Credit Market Key Players, Demands, Growth, Value, Five Forces Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Credit Market is a mechanism for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change. It operates by setting a limit on the amount of carbon dioxide that a company or country is allowed to emit and then trading credits for emissions that are below the limit. Companies or countries that emit more than their allotted amount must purchase credits from those that emit less, creating a market for carbon credits.
Carbon credits can be bought and sold on various exchanges, including the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the Chicago Climate Exchange (CCX). The value of a carbon credit is determined by the supply and demand in the market and the cost of reducing emissions to meet regulatory requirements.
The carbon credit market has been instrumental in reducing emissions in some sectors, but it has faced criticism for being ineffective in achieving significant reductions in global emissions and for not being equitable in its distribution of credits. The market also lacks a global regulatory framework, leading to disparities in the price and value of carbon credits across different countries and regions.
Despite its challenges, the carbon credit market is seen as an important tool in the transition to a low-carbon economy and has gained widespread support as a means of financing and incentivizing the development of clean energy technologies.
Scope of the Report:
- The report analyses the Carbon Credit Market by Value (USD Billion).
- The report analyses the Carbon Credit Market by Volume (Million Tonnes).
- The report presents the analysis of the Carbon Credit market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- The report analyses the Carbon Credit Market by Market Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market).
- The report analyses the Carbon Credit Market By End User (Aviation, Energy, Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Others).
- The Global Carbon Credit Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, France, China, South Korea).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by component, by vehicle.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include AltaGas, Sterling Planet, 3 Degrees Group Inc., Native Energy, Cool Effect, South Pole Group, ClearSky Climate Solutions, Carbon Credit Capital, Sustainable Travel International, EcoAct.
Key Target Audience
- Aviation, Energy, Petrochemical, Manufacturing Companies
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Research and Development Organizations
- Government and Regulatory Authorities
