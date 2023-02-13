Hospital Gowns Market Size Worth USD 11.84 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Growing number of surgeries globally is a key factor driving hospital gowns market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.24 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Rising incidences of healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) due to a lack of precaution and sanitation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Hospital Gowns market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The global hospital gowns market size reached USD 4.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing number of surgeries globally is the main factor driving the market growth of the hospital gowns market. As the number of surgical procedures continues to increase globally, so does the demand for surgical gowns. Medical workers utilize surgical gowns as important protective gear to safeguard patients health from numerous infections, including bacteria and viruses. Microorganisms are unable to pass through clothing if the pores are smaller than the size of the microbes. Manufacturers must consider the product\'s specification, comfort, and price when making clothing. It is challenging to take each requirement into account. However, producers constantly work to improve their techniques in response to the general public.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Hospital Gowns market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Hospital Gowns market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Hospital Gowns industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Medline Industries, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., 3M Company, PRIMED Medical Products, Inc., Angelica Corporation, PETOSKEY PLASTICS, Aramark, Cardinal Health, AmeriPride Services Inc., and BH Medwear

The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2030. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.

Market Segmentations of the Hospital Gowns Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Hospital Gowns market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Surgical Gown

Non-surgical Gown

Patient Gown

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disposable Gowns

Reusable Gown

Risk Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Hospital Gowns Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Key reasons to buy the Global Hospital Gowns Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Hospital Gowns market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Hospital Gowns Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Hospital Gowns Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Hospital Gowns Market Size Worth USD 11.84 Billion in 2030