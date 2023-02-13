Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022 will Hit the Big Revenue in Future | Size and Share with Strategic Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of individuals adopting companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size – USD 318.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market size reached USD 318.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some key factors projected to support veterinary ultrasound market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed and developing countries is expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing number of veterinarians has also resulted in increasing number of new treatment facilities, which is expected to boost demand for various treatment equipment for animals, including animal ultrasound devices. In addition, veterinarians' incomes in developed countries have significantly risen in recent years, and this is strengthening their purchasing power, which is expected to boost adoption of animal ultrasound devices in private clinics.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Veterinary Ultrasound market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Some Key Highlights

Large animals segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases in cows, horses, and buffalos. Additionally, increasing livestock numbers is expected to propel revenue growth of this segment.

Obstetrics & gynecology segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing use of ultrasound for animal pregnancy testing.

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global animal ultrasound market over the forecast period due to presence of major animal ultrasound system providers such as GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Heska Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Dramiñski S.A., and Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented global animal ultrasound on the basis of animal type, imaging type, scanner type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Large Animals

Small Companion Animals

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Doppler Imaging

2D Ultrasound Imaging

3D & 4D Ultrasound Imaging

Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Handheld Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Contrast Imaging

Digital Imaging

Microstream

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Oncology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Centers

Laboratories

Point-of-care (POC) Facilities

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Veterinary Ultrasound Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

