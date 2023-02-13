Display Market Report, Segmentation, Development Factors, Business Strategies and Opportunities 2022-2027
A display is a projecting mechanism that shows text and graphic images to the user using various image projection technologies.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on display market overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global display market reached a value of US$ 151.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 197.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.
A display refers to an output device used to present information in tactile or visual form through a screen. It involves different types of displays, including cathode ray tubes (CRT), liquid crystal displays (LCD), and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) depending on the specific application and desired characteristics, such as size, resolution, and image quality. These displays are majorly incorporated into televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and vehicles. It is also used in the healthcare sector to monitor patient vital signs, as well as to display images from diagnostic equipment, including ultrasound and MRI machines. Additionally, it is utilized in classrooms to present information and multimedia content, as well as in training simulations. Besides, it is used in video game consoles, movie theatres, and virtual reality systems to provide immersive experiences.
Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/display-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The growing demand for consumer electronics is driving the global market. Along with this, the wide adoption of displays in-vehicle display devices, such as digital dashboards, rear-view mirrors, navigation systems, and heads-up displays are contributing to the market. Moreover, various technological advancements, including the launching of smart displays incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) that provide remote access and real-time monitoring, are providing an impetus to the market. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of gaming, both on consoles and mobile devices are supporting the demand across the globe. Furthermore, the growing trend of home entertainment systems and large screen displays for commercial applications is creating a positive market outlook.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/display-market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• AU Optronics Corp.
• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
• Corning Incorporated
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• E Ink Holdings Inc.
• HP Inc.
• Innolux Corporation
• Leyard Optoelectronic
• LG Display Co. Ltd.
• Qisda Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Seiko Epson Corporation
• Sharp Corporation
• Sony Corporation
Display Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, display type, technology, application and industry vertical.
Breakup by Display Type:
• Flat Panel Display
• Flexible Panel Display
• Transparent Panel Display
Breakup by Technology:
• OLED
• Quantum Dot
• LED
• LCD
• E-Paper
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Smartphone and Tablet
• Smart Wearable
• Television and Digital Signage
• PC and Laptop
• Vehicle Display
• Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Consumer Electronics
• Military and Defense
• Automotive
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here