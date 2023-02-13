Discover Europe Treasures meets regional spices traders as it debuts in U.A.E. to spice up local cuisine

Discover European Treasures

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive promotion to showcase the use and benefits of European products, Krokos Kozanis PDO and Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI - two of the most sought-after European spices, was announced to take place from December 15th to December 25th at several supermarkets in Dubai Emirate.

The European Union is a key partner for U.A.E in the field of trade and economic relations.

Krokos Kozanis PDO and Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI are two of the most beloved European products. They are luxurious, delicious, and great for gift-giving.

Krokos Kozanis PDO is the world’s most expensive spice, is the dried red stigmas of the autumn-flowering crocus. Saffron, it is known for its properties as a dye as for its unique and distinctively pungent, sweet flavor and aroma.

Magiun de prune Topoloveni PGI is a concentrated paste made of fresh, homogeneous, viscous, easily spreadable plums, which is used in the diet of people of all ages - from the age of six months (when the diet diversification begins), to diabetics, because has a low glycemic index.

Consumers tasted them both at the following supermarkets throughout December:

1 Near Me Mini Mart Shop G2B, Cluster L Icone 2 Tower, JLT 19/Dec/22 25/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

2 Near Me Mini Mart Shop G14, Cluster L preathoni tower, JLT 19/Dec/22 25/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

3 Fresh Deals Supermarket DMCC V3 - Cluster V - JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

4 Manila Mart dmcc Fortune executive tower cluster-T JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

5 Sarve Mini Mart Dmcc one Lake plaza cluster-T JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

6 Joudi minimart dmcc businesses bay X1 tower. Cluster- X JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

7 Edelweiss Indian Supermarket Cluster H, JLT 19/Dec/22 24/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

8 Faaz Supermarket Near Al Futtaim Masjid, Deira 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

9 Faaz Supermarket Meena Bazar,Bur Dubai 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

10 AZCO Supermarket Behind Musallah Tower, Bur Dubai 15/Dec/22 20/Dec/22 10:00 - 18:00

The European financed campaign "Discover European Treasures" aims to promote the high-quality European products, with the strictest quality and food safety standards, and reach as many consumers as possible to increase the product awareness and offer them the opportunity to savor their exceptional taste.

