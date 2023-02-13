Naval Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Analysis of Changing Landscape of the Industry Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 13.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Forecast to 2028

According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the global naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) market is anticipated to reach USD 16.24 billion in 2028 and show a revenue CAGR of 2.6% over the projected period. The constant need to defend crucial offshore infrastructure, such as wind farms and oil & gas platforms and rigs, which requires suitable and upgraded protection, is what's driving the expansion of the global naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market. Naval ISR technologies make it possible to monitor specific security zones for vital offshore infrastructure and to automatically send alerts whenever a ship, plane, or vessel enters the region that is not being monitored. The ISR system offers full traffic representation of coastal conditions near offshore assets, vessel information, collision avoidance, and remote monitoring facility.

Naval ISR systems are of significant benefit in detecting adverse weather condition at seas, which may present serious peril to vessels. Surveillance radars in coastal areas frequently gather accurate information associated with surface winds and deploy gathered insights to improve weather forecasting and warning systems to deliver effective support to maritime operations. Additionally, naval surveillance systems aid in detecting oil spills that may pollute sea water and pose a threat to marine life. Prompt and precise detection of oil spills enables more effective monitoring, managing, and cleaning up of harmful substances, and in protecting sensitive coastal areas.

The global Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Leonardo DRS, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2021, Octo, which is an IT firm based in Virginia, U.S., made an announcement about receiving a prototyping contract for development of an open source software to enable personnel in the US Navy to access and exchange ISR data. The company will develop an Alliance data discovery and sharing platform prototype to support afloat and ashore ISR necessities of Distributed Common Ground System–Navy program.

Among the vessel type segments, the surface naval vessel ISR segment revenue is expected to register faster growth rate over the forecast period. Naval surface combat systems and radars cater to a wide range of requirements, ranging from maritime security operations to battle operations. Surface naval ISR mission systems enable carrying out of maritime surveillance, security operations, and command & combat functions, as well as support weapon systems. In navies, surface ISR activities deliver a comprehensive range of domain-oriented solutions for littoral security, safety, ocean security, and point, local & wide area defense. Surface naval vessel ISR is widely used in command, control, and communications system for applications that are non-combatant.

Among the application segments, the coastal surveillance segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Naval ISR systems for coastal surveillance are crucial to provide real-time information related to coastal area activities to coast guards. Using ISR systems for coastal surveillance delivers complete control over a shoreline area by providing precise tracking and identification of high-speed, small targets that may intrude an under-surveillance coastal zone. Surveillance of coastal areas ensures complete shore-based situational awareness, hence avoiding illegal occurrences while safeguarding marine lives, critical infrastructures, and environment.

North America naval ISR market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in navies, increasing defense expenditure, and increasing incidence of asymmetric threats. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BAE Systems PLC is expected to continue to support market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Vessel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surface Naval Vessel ISR

Underwater Naval Vessel ISR

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Search & Rescue Operation

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Coastal Surveillance

Maritime Monitoring

Tactical Support

Disaster Relief

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams.

