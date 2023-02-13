Anti-Piracy Protection Market Valuation Worth USD 575.6 Mn by 2031, At 11.1% CAGR - Report by Allied Market Research

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global anti-piracy protection market based on Component, End User, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-piracy protection market garnered $204.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $575.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Key industry players such as - Red Points, McAfee, LLC, Irdeto, Verimatrix, Synamedia, castlabs, Friend MTS Limited, Brightcove Inc, APP Global, Kudelski SA.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32239

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32239

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. This is because the growing trend of work from home policy during the pandemic gave way to increased streaming and publication of duplicate copyrighted content over the internet.

• To address this issue, , businesses are now focusing on procuring anti-piracy protection solutions and services to secure content deployed on the web, and to ensure strong data security structure.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-piracy protection market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/249c73c25995eb51aee85e8d6253f644

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Similar Reports -

Ransomware Protection Market

Endpoint Detection and Response Market

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

