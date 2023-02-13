Ms.Hayar:Women's Issues Underwent Considerable Evolution in Last Two Decades (Minister)

MOROCCO, February 13 - Issues related to women's and family rights have undergone a considerable evolution in various fields over the past two decades, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar, said Friday in Rabat.

Speaking at the opening of the first national symposium on "women, family and development challenge", the Minister stressed that the current situation of Moroccan women and family in relation to development, whether in terms of achievements or problems, is the result of public policies and programs followed for years.

Morocco has made significant efforts in this field under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, who pays particular attention to women's issues, including its full participation in the development momentum, she added.

The implementation of the High Royal Directives, she said, "requires all of us, each according to his position and responsibility, to multiply efforts to find operational solutions to overcome the problems related to the implementation of public policies, especially those related to the economic and political participation of women and gender-based violence."

Citing data from the Office of the High Commissioner for Planning for the years 2019-2020, Hayar said that 57% of women are victims of violence and only 20% contribute to economic activity, noting that a study presented by the parliament highlights that Moroccan women are largely open to the values of equality, but that there is a gender gap on the role of women and men in the family.

MAP: 10 February 2023