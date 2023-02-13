Revolutionizing Waste Sorting Robots Market Growing at a CAGR of 19.6% Forecast to 2031

The global waste sorting robots market is projected to reach $10.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% Forecast to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Waste Sorting Robots Market are a new and innovative solution for the waste management industry. These robots use advanced technology, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to sort waste into recyclable and non-recyclable materials. The adoption of these robots is increasing globally as they provide efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions for waste management. By reducing the manual labor required for sorting waste and minimizing waste that ends up in landfills, waste sorting robots are helping to create a more sustainable future.

Companies and governments are investing in these robots to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly waste management practices and to create a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.

Leading market players in the global Waste Sorting Robots market include:

ABB Ltd.

AMP Robotics Corp.

Waste Robotics Inc.

Clean Robotics

Tomra

Machinex Industries Inc.

General Kinematics Corporation

Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery

Greyparrot

Zen Robotics Oy.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Segmentation:

By Waste Sorting Type

Plastic Products Sorting

Metallic Waste Sorting

Wood and Bricks Sorting

Others

By Application

Waste sorting

Recycling

Others

