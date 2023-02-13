India Organic Food Market to Reach US$ 4,602 Million by 2028, Industry Size, Growth and Opportunity 2023

The market in India is driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the consumption of organic food.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the India organic food market size reached US$ 1,278 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,602 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during 2023-2028.Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022• Historical Period: 2017-2022• Forecast Period: 2023-2028Organic food refers to products of an agricultural system that avoid the application of pesticides and other man-made fertilizers, growth regulators, and livestock feed additives. They are of various types, such as fruits, meat, vegetables, cereal, spices, beverages, food grains, processed food, dairy products, pulses, etc. Organic food items assure consumers that toxic pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), or synthetic fertilizers are not utilized in the food production process and that the livestock is reared without antibiotics or growth hormones. They even reduce harmful impacts on water, soil, and air and support environmental protection. Consequently, organic food products are in high demand among consumers across India.Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-organic-food-market/requestsample India Organic Food Market Trends:The escalating health consciousness and awareness among consumers and the shifting preferences toward nutrient-rich and naturally sourced products, owing to their several health benefits, are among the key factors driving the India organic food market. In addition to this, the growing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, which include cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of vegan, zero cholesterol, and gluten-free, organic snacks, which can safely be consumed by individuals suffering from celiac disease and lactose-intolerant is also positively influencing the market across India. Moreover, the elevating environmental concerns that have prompted agricultural manufacturers to adopt sustainable cultivation practices and the inflating consumer inclination for clean-label food and beverage products are further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product availability through multiple e-commerce platforms is expected to bolster the India organic food market over the forecasted period.India Organic Food Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Suminter India Organics Private Limited• Nature Bio-Foods Limited• Organic India Private Limited• Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd• Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd• ElWorld Agro & Organic Foods Pvt. The report has segmented the India organic food market based on product type, distribution channel and region.Breakup by Product Type:• Organic Beverages• Organic Cereal and Food Grains• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy• Organic Spices and Pulses• Organic Processed Food• Organic Fruits and Vegetables• OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Convenience Stores• Online• OthersBreakup by Region:• North India• West and Central India• South India• East India 