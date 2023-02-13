Indian Access Control Reader Market Analysis by Size, Share, CAGR, Reader Type, End-User and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
The report has segmented the Indian access control reader industry on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Indian Access Control Reader Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
The Indian access control reader market size reached INR 18.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 34.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.02% during 2022-2027. Biometrics represents the computer-generated binary code that is generated upon the recognition of iris, palm veins, face, voice, fingerprints, etc. In line with this, the access control biometric reader manages the entry of an authorized person into facilities based upon biological recognition. As such, it is extensively utilized in airports, banks, hospitals, offices, and other commercial and residential spaces in India. Furthermore, an access control biometric reader is commonly available in standalone and centralized variants.
Indian Access Control Reader Market Trends:
The growing number of government institutions, IT hubs, and commercial offices that require premium security systems for curbing any threats related to unauthorized entries and data breaching is primarily driving the Indian access control biometric reader market. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of the consumers and the easy availability of biometric-based devices are augmenting the adoption of biometric-based security systems in smart homes. This, in turn, is catalyzing the product demand.
Moreover, the access control biometric readers are generally installed in government entities, on account of their efficient data filtering properties and the high-security needs of such setups, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of novel and advanced technologies, such as contactless, vein recognition, and hand geometry, is anticipated to fuel the Indian access control biometric reader market over the forecasted period.
Indian Access Control Reader Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
The competitive landscape of the Indian access control reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Player Covered:
• ESSL
• Gemalto (3M Cognet)
• HID India Pvt. Ltd.
• Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
• IDEMIA Ltd.
• Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
• Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.
• Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
• Tyco Security Products
• ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Indian access control reader market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.
Based on Technology:
• Fingerprint
• Face Recognition
• Face Recognition and Fingerprint
• Iris Recognition
• Fingerprint, Face and Iris Recognition
• Fingerprint and Iris Recognition
• Iris and Face Recognition
• Contactless
• Vein Recognition
• Others
Based on Type:
• Standalone
• Centralized
Based on Authentication:
• Single-Factor Authentication
• Multi-Factor Authentication
Based on End-User:
• Government
• Commercial
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing and Industrial
• Transport
• Education
• Residential
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• South India
• North India
• West and Central India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
