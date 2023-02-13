Water Desalination Equipment Market Detailed Strategies, Competitive landscaping and Developments 2030

Water Desalination Equipment Market Size To Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% - Exclusive Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water desalination equipment market generated $6.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Increased use of water movement from desalination to energy generation, reducing of freshwater resource levels, and increased demand for water independence have boosted the growth of the global water desalination equipment market. However, scaling and fouling issues associated with RO membranes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing adoption of hybrid desalination technologies is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the economy, directly affected the production and demand. The prolonged lockdown hampered the market disruption and disrupted the supply chain. This, hampered the market.

• The pandemic reduced the water industry's investment rates due to postponement of usual production activities, and reduction in production activities.

The report segments the global water desalination equipment market on the basis of technology, source, application, and region.

Based on application, the industrial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the municipal segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.

On the basis of technology, the multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. However, the seawater segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global water desalination equipment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global water desalination equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Acciona SA, Biwater, Cadagua, Degremont Sas, Genesis Water Technologies, IDE Technologies, Pure Aqua, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems, Right Water Solutions, and Veolia.

