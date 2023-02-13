Smart Ticketing Market Size, Report, Share and Forecast | 2023-2028 | Segmentation and Competitive Analysis
Smart ticketing refers to a flexible, quick, convenient, and contactless system that electronically stores a ticket on a microchip embedded smartcardBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, tittle “Smart Ticketing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global smart ticketing market size reached US$ 17.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.
Smart ticketing refers to a flexible, quick, convenient, and contactless system that electronically stores a ticket on a microchip embedded smartcard. The smartcard is then scanned by the transport operator at a static or handheld ticket machine or barrier to authorize the travel. It uses the government-backed ITSO specification to enable the passengers to seamlessly travel in buses, trams, and trains without using traditional payment systems. Compared to the traditional ticketing system, smart ticketing is fast, efficient and eliminates the need to buy paper tickets.
Smart Ticketing Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the growing inclination toward public transportation due to traffic congestion and rising environmental concerns. In addition, various initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to promote smart technology and ticketing arrangements represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the market is further influenced by the increasing demand for mobile apps and the growing utilization of digital bank cards. Moreover, key players are integrating blockchain technology with smart ticketing to improve the passenger experience and offer greater flexibility while minimizing paper usage. They are also providing smart ticketing solutions based on fingerprint recognition algorithms and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors. This, coupled with the emergence of the open-loop concept that enables passengers to use their mobile devices or debit or credit cards with payment functionalities, is escalating the demand for smart ticketing. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of quick response (QR) code, near-field communication (NFC), barcode, local wireless ticketing, and open payment systems, and the adoption of smart ticketing solutions in the sports and entertainment industries are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.
Smart Ticketing Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the smart ticketing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Confidex Ltd.
• Cubic Corporation
• Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Indra Sistemas S.A.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• NXP Semiconductors N.V.
• Rambus Incorporated
• Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
• Softjourn Inc.
• Thales Group and Verimatrix.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global smart ticketing market on the basis of product, component, system, application and region.
Based On Product:
• Ticket Machine
• E-Ticket
• E-Kiosk
• Request Tracker
• Others
Based On Component:
• Software
• Hardware
Based On System:
• Open Payment System
• Smart Card
• Near-Field Communication
Based On Application:
• Sports and Entertainment
• Transportation
• Others
Based On Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
