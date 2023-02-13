Ambulance Services Market Expected to Reach US$ 81.9 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.89%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global ambulance services market size reached US$ 49.6 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Ambulance Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global ambulance services market size reached US$ 49.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 81.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.89% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Ambulance services refer to the emergency medical services that enable transportation of patients to hospitals that are affected by accident, illness, or injury. They provide essential life-saving services, such as stretchers, defibrillators, spine boards, oxygen masks, cervical collars, splints, bandages, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, and various drugs and intravenous fluids. They are widely available as ground, air, and water ambulance services. At present, ambulance services are employed in hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, specialty care centers, and home healthcare settings across the globe.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ambulance-services-market/requestsample
Ambulance Services Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart attacks, stroke, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia, among the masses represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of ambulance services due to the increasing number of road accidents that require immediate medical services is contributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for ambulance services in natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, pandemics, and cyclones, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing demand for ambulance services to rescue people during sudden terrorist attacks is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing highly equipped ambulances that offer high comfort and medical services to patients, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Transport Vehicle:
Ground Ambulance
Air Ambulance
Water Ambulance
Breakup by Emergency Services:
Emergency Services
Non-Emergency Services
Breakup by Equipment:
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services
Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.
Air Methods Corporation
America Ambulance Services Inc.
Babcock International Group PLC
BVG India Limited
Dutch Health B.V.
Falck A/S
Global Medical Response Inc.
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Medivic Pharmaceutical PVT LTD
Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4022&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/acidity-regulators-market-size-reach-us-84-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/specialty-medical-chairs-market-trends-industry-analysis-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/aortic-valve-replacement-market-size-reach-us-158-billion-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cell-isolation-market-size-reach-us-246-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/urinary-incontinence-devices-market-size-reach-us-45-billion-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/white-biotechnology-market-size-share-growth-rate-forecast-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/organ-preservation-market-size-reach-us-2426-million-2022-2027-abhay/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blood-culture-test-market-size-reach-us-71-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here