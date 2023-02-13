Hemp Tea Market is estimated to be $392.8 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period (2022-2031)

Hemp tea offers a range of benefits owing to its anti-stress, anti-anxiety, and anti-depressive properties, which is why it is growing in popularity.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hemp Tea Market," The hemp tea market was valued at $56.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $392.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The various parts of hemp plants, such as the stems, leaves, flowers, and buds, are used to make hemp tea which is, an energetic herbal beverage. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is not naturally produced by the cannabis species known as hemp, but it does include Cannabidiol (CBD), particularly when those compounds are manufactured from hemp flowers.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32015

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hemp tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the hemp tea market growth.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱:

The key players profiled in the hemp tea market report include ItsHemp, Willie's Remedy, Clipper Teas, Buddha Teas, Traditional Medicinals, The Tea Can Company, Cannabiniers, Colorado Harvest Company, Charlotte's Web, and Green Roads

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/29d1804a92a5e200f69a44bfa2eeec50

The global hemp tea market share is segmented based on distribution channel and region. By distribution channel, it is classified into online/direct-to-consumer, convenience stores, others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> Based on distribution channel, the online/direct-to-consumer sub-segment emerged as the fastest growing and dominating sub-segment in 2021

-> Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and the Asia-Pacific region anticipated to be the fastest growing

in the market during the forecast period.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Regulatory Guidelines

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

3.9.Market Share Analysis

3.10.Key Regulation Analysis

3.11.Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: HEMP TEA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Online/Direct-to-Consumer

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Convenience stores

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

Toc Continue.....

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32015

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Kombucha Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kombucha-market-A10962

Orange Juice Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orange-juice-market-A11038

Organic Honey Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-honey-market-A15532

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.