E-Commerce Logistics Market Value to Achieve USD 1,901.97 Billion in 2030

E-commerce logistics market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global e-Commerce logistics market size valued $235.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Booming e-commerce industry and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market. However, regulatory issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-commerce logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS). Moreover, the warehousing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to technological advancements implemented in warehouses.

The international segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on operational area, the international segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because SMEs diversify exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. However, the domestic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. Domestic e-commerce unveils opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduces the price of purchases, and expands their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics market. The exceptional digital infrastructure in the region and strong B2C sales have created a favorable environment for the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics market to sustain growth and improve productivity.

Leading Market Players

• DHL International GmbH

• Aramex International

• FedEx Corporation

• S.F. Express

• Gati Limited

• Amazon

• Kenco Group, Inc.

• Ceva Holdings LLC

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Clipper Logistics Plc.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

