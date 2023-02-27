Webinar Dialogue on an Independent Oversight Framework for AI Chat Assistants

Boston Global Forum PowerPatent Logo Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

AI chat assistants have become an integral part of businesses and with so many companies using them, there is now a need for an independent oversight framework that safeguards consumer/business rights” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI chat assistants become more prevalent in society, governments must establish a comprehensive regulatory framework. This includes creating independent oversight bodies such as regulatory agencies or watchdog groups to monitor the deployment and usage of AI Assistants and ChatGPT, while ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.

ChatGPT is an innovative AI chatbot that can create essays and articles, debug computer code, write song lyrics and even draft Congressional floor speeches. Created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in January 2018, the program already boasted 100 million users across various industries.

However, its potential to disrupt and displace jobs is also cause for alarm. According to the World Economic Forum, 85 million jobs could be affected by AI and robotics by 2025.

As AI generative technologies continue to advance, their use will expand beyond chatbots and eventually have an impact on other aspects of society such as health care. Stakeholders affected include medical researchers, scientists, healthcare workers and patients.

One of the greatest concerns is that AI generative technologies may discriminate against people based on protected characteristics like gender or age, potentially violating current nondiscrimination laws. This risk is especially acute in low and middle-income countries where access to AI technology is more challenging and there are fewer safeguards in place.

To reduce this risk, the most relevant legal instruments are nondiscrimination law and data protection law, which can be effectively enforced if applied correctly. They help combat discrimination and, furthermore, might limit the use of artificial intelligence systems so they cannot create new categories unrelated to protected characteristics.

Another potential risk associated with generative AI technologies is their capacity for producing false or contradictory information. This occurs because they often take what they have been fed and remix it into something else which may not reflect its original intent.

Furthermore, generative technologies can produce content that is politically contentious or unsavoury. For instance, ChatGPT has in the past produced racist and sexist outputs; thus OpenAI relies on humans to continuously refine its responses and add content-moderation filters in order to prevent them from responding to political or offensive topics.

Independent oversight is an important component of ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI in the legal sector, including legal AI software. Independent oversight can help to ensure that AI technologies are developed and used in a transparent, accountable, and responsible manner, and that they do not cause harm or undermine the rights of individuals and communities.

Independent oversight can take several forms, including:

Regulatory bodies: Governments can establish independent regulatory bodies to monitor the use of AI in the legal sector, to enforce ethical and legal standards, and to investigate complaints and violations.

Independent committees: Independent committees or panels can be established to oversee the development and use of AI in the legal sector, to review relevant policies and regulations, and to provide recommendations for improvement.

Auditing and certification: Independent auditors and certifiers can be engaged to assess the performance and compliance of legal AI software, to ensure that the technology is developed and used in a responsible and ethical manner.

Public reporting: Organizations using legal AI software can be required to publicly report on the use and impact of the technology, including the data and algorithms used, the outcomes and decision-making processes, and any potential risks and biases.

Civil society engagement: Civil society organizations can play an important role in monitoring and advocating for the responsible use of legal AI software, and in engaging with the public to raise awareness and promote public dialogue on these issues.

"Independent oversight is useful for ensuring that AI software is developed and used in a responsible and ethical manner, and that the technology serves the interests of all stakeholders. By establishing independent oversight mechanisms, organizations can help to build trust and confidence in the technology, and ensure that AI is used in a way that benefits society as a whole," said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive regulation framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

