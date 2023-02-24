Announcement for Webinar Dialogue on A Public Engagement Framework for AI Chat Assistants

Boston Global Forum PowerPatent Logo Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

Already used by 1M+ people, ChatGPT could revolutionize how we think about technology in law, tech and beyond, and should be designed with the perspectives and needs of individuals and society in mind” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce A Discussion of A Public Engagement Framework for AI Chat Assistants such as ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has already become a widely adopted technology that is revolutionizing how we interact with phones and computers – and its adoption rate appears to be growing at an incredible rate.

Some fear this new technology will eliminate many jobs, but most experts predict it will only enhance existing tasks and enable workers to do them more efficiently. According to a survey of 4,500 professionals conducted by Fishbowl at https://www.fishbowlapp.com/insights/70-percent-of-workers-using-chatgpt-at-work-are-not-telling-their-boss/, 43% of professionals have used AI tools, including ChatGPT, for work-related tasks. Nearly 70% of those professionals are doing so without their boss’ knowledge.

However, the technology still has some shortcomings that need to be addressed. For instance, it can be difficult for users to distinguish whether a conversation is being led by an actual human or an artificially generated response. This creates confusion for users and could potentially be taken advantage of by unscrupulous individuals.

But when used responsibly and ethically, technology can be an excellent tool for businesses to enhance their communication skills, helping people communicate more effectively and naturally. As with all forms of technology, public engagement is essential here as well as regulators taking an active role in ensuring these technologies are used responsibly.

A public engagement framework for AI chat assistants is an effective way to guarantee that the perspectives and needs of individuals and society are taken into consideration. Doing this will guarantee the services these assistants offer are meaningful, trustworthy, and reliable.

With the growing sophistication of chatbot-mediated service delivery, embodying public service values becomes even more challenging. Protecting privacy, upholding trust in government and demonstrating collaborative intelligence capability become particularly vital.

Given the rapid advancements in AI technology, state and local leaders should consider enacting regulations to guarantee they are efficient and informed. Doing so can help promote the advantages of AI while ensuring it is used responsibly – in ways which ensure safety and ethical treatment for all parties involved.

Active public engagement and consultation is an integral element of this framework. Leaders should involve experts, ethicists, researchers and members of the public in planning and developing any regulations or laws that are passed.

Doing so will guarantee that these documents are well-informed and take into account individuals’ perspectives and needs as well as those of society at large.

Public engagement is an important aspect of the use of AI in the legal sector, including with legal software. It is critical for ensuring that AI technologies are developed and used in a way that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs and concerns of the public.

Public engagement can take many forms, including:

Public consultations and workshops: Organizing events and forums where members of the public can share their views and concerns about the use of AI in the legal sector.

Transparent reporting: Providing clear and accessible information about the design, development, and use of legal software with AI, including how decisions are made and how personal data is protected.

Public oversight: Establishing independent bodies or committees to monitor the use of AI in the legal sector and to ensure that the technology is being used in a responsible and ethical manner.

Stakeholder engagement: Building partnerships and working closely with key stakeholders, including legal professionals, academics, and civil society organizations, to ensure that the perspectives and concerns of all relevant parties are taken into account.

Education and training: Providing training and education to members of the public to help them understand the potential benefits and risks of AI in the legal sector, and to empower them to engage effectively with these technologies.

“AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive regulation framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

In order to ensure effective implementation and enforcement of this regulation framework, it is critical to involve a range of stakeholders, including governments, industry players, and international organizations. This will require collaboration and cooperation among these groups, as well as the development of mechanisms for holding companies accountable for non-compliance. For more on the webinar, please sign-up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

