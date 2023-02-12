ScoreNavigator Teams with Experior Financial Group in Exciting Collaboration

The partnership will create a financial launching point for Experior Financial agents and their customers in creating a sound financial future.

GREY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting announcement, Experior Financial Group is informing the public that it intends on utilizing the programs available within ScoreNavigator to further assist clients with their debts and financial households.ScoreNavigator.com is a leading online credit report provider with a goal to enhance the quality of its customers’ lives by maximizing their financial and credit worthiness. The company’s mission is to ensure that credit reports accurately reflect financial responsibility and educating the consumer about how finance and credit impacts a vast array of today’s decision makers, whether they be lenders, employers, insurers, or other industries. ScoreNavigator seeks to provide financial freedom for its customers by providing the tools to understand and manage their finances and credit.Recently, ScoreNavigator has teamed up with Experior Financial Group in a game-changing announcement for the financial industry. This relationship will help in creating a financial launching point for Experior Financial agents and their customers in understanding and educating them on their credit scores. Ultimately, these tools will help their clients build a sound financial future.“Our mission statement is, ‘Building financial foundations for families to empower them today and leave a legacy for tomorrow,’” says Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group. “This not only applies to the clients we serve, but also the agents who have trusted us as their company to represent.”“I couldn’t be any happier than having Jamie and his group of Experior Financial professionals to help provide innovative financial solutions to the public sector,” states CEO of ScoreNavigator, Rusty Bresse. “With combined efforts, both the ScoreNavigator and Experior Financial teams will spread awareness on having a healthy financial and credit lifestyle.”For more information about ScoreNavigator, go to www.ScoreNavigator.com . To learn more about Experior Financial, please visit https://experiorfinancial.com/ About ScoreNavigatorAs one of the most sought-after online credit report providers, ScoreNavigator's goal is to enhance the quality of its customers' lives by not only improving, but also maximizing their financial and credit worthiness. Ultimately, this goal helps the public to build confidence, while shielding its members from the complexities of financial and credit wellness.The company, headquartered in Georgia, was founded in 2007 by Rusty Bresse. Bresse pioneered the first 24/7 online credit and financial wellness company combined with the necessary financial and credit education, allowing consumers and lenders to work together to become better-informed borrowers and loan decision-makers.About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial was founded in 2014 by CEO, Jamie Prickett, and President, Lee-Ann Prickett. Jamie and Lee-Ann have been in the insurance industry for a combined 37 years and, after struggling for most of their careers with their former insurance agency, they set on a path to build a company that puts their agents top of mind - while providing the tools to do the best job for the consumer.The company boasts headquarters in Guelph, Ontario, with associates throughout Canada and the USA and became the fastest growing IMO/MGA in Canada, as well as the first Canadian born IMO/MGA to open markets in the USA. Experior Financial is now operating in all 50 states and has future plans for global expansion.