Continuous Improvement Legal Framework for AI Chat Assistants

Companies must consider the intellectual property implications of generative AI. As a patent attorney, I closely monitor AI tech for the best strategies for protecting their innovations/exclusivity.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce a Webinar Discussion on Continuous Improvement in Legal Framework for AI Chat Assistants.

ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer app in history, but some experts worry it could be used for plagiarism, fraud and spreading misinformation. This is because its ‘large language models’, which generate patterns based on statistical associations to language input without citing sources or training on specialized scientific texts, cannot cite sources.

As AI technologies continue to develop and advance, companies and governments must consider the ethical and legal ramifications associated with their use. While these tools have the potential to streamline government services and make life simpler for citizens, they also pose numerous risks that need ongoing refining and improvement.

ChatGPT potentially poses a legal risk for those looking to verify the information generated by it. Aside from plagiarism risks, an article generated by ChatGPT might violate personal rights if it creates content which is insulting or misleading; furthermore, spreading false information could tarnish a company’s reputation.

Furthermore, ChatGPT may not be owned legally by its creators and so the user must accept responsibility for any text produced by it. This could present a challenge, as paying OpenAI a license to use the content created by ChatGPT would likely necessitate payment; alternatively, permission from the original author or publisher might need to be secured before publishing.

There are also concerns that AI chat assistants could replace human workers without the required skillset to use these tools effectively. This can have an impact on administrative jobs, as well as language-sensitive professions like writers, journalists, translators, lawyers and professors.

As AI chat assistants and ChatGPT become increasingly integrated into our everyday lives, governments must take steps to create a fair and equitable legal framework. These laws should balance the potential advantages of these technologies with the need for protection.

One way to guarantee this is by creating regulations that outline what companies must do when it comes to public access to their AI systems. This includes disclosing what data the system utilizes, how it was developed and where and by whom it’s utilized. Furthermore, consumers should know who can utilize the system and which information they may share with the company.

Continuous improvement in the legal framework is important for ensuring that legal software with AI remains effective and relevant over time. As technology evolves and new ethical and legal challenges emerge, the legal framework for AI should be updated and adapted to reflect these changes.

To achieve continuous improvement in the legal framework for AI, it is important for organizations and policymakers to engage in ongoing dialogue and collaboration. This can include conducting regular stakeholder consultations, organizing expert workshops and roundtable discussions, and conducting research and analysis to understand the current state of the field and identify areas for improvement.

Organizations should also engage in regular training and education for employees and other stakeholders to keep them informed about the latest developments in the field and to help them understand and apply the legal framework effectively.

“AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive regulation framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

In addition, organizations should have clear and transparent processes in place for reporting and resolving any legal or ethical concerns that may arise, and they should regularly assess and evaluate the performance of legal software with AI to identify areas for improvement. For more on the webinar, please sign-up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/



About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

