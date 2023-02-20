Announcing a Webinar Dialogue on Security and AI software

Boston Global Forum Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent PowerPatent Logo

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and Boston Global Forum Announce a Discussion on Security and AI software. Chatbots are becoming an increasingly popular way for companies to communicate with customers and provide a streamlined experience. To protect against hacking or other forms of cybercrime, these AI chat assistants should be designed and operated with robust security measures.

Chatbots are vulnerable to poisoning attacks, input attacks, and malware. These threats can result in data damage and loss for customers. Furthermore, it’s essential to remember that chatbots can access and store a variety of data types, making them potentially vulnerable. This is especially true if the bot has access to personally identifiable information (PII), such as a company’s customer database or an agency’s employee records.

Businesses must implement robust security protocols, including encryption, firewalls and secure passwords to protect customer privacy. Furthermore, businesses should guarantee that their software and systems are updated regularly to guard against the latest security risks.

Another crucial consideration for AI chat assistants is that they should be monitored closely to guarantee they aren’t interfacing with users in an inappropriate way. For instance, a sales chatbot may ask potential customers their size, color preferences, price ranges or other personal information without their knowledge – leading to major privacy violations if the user has no way of knowing their conversation is being recorded and analyzed.

AI chat assistants require a security framework as they have access to sensitive personal information that could be exploited by malicious actors. Whether used for sales, bank communication, meal delivery services, healthcare facilities or cars – bots like these could be prime targets for cybercriminals looking for easy targets.

Addressing cybersecurity is an essential aspect of legal software with AI. Legal software often contains sensitive information, including confidential client information, legal documents, and privileged communications, and a data breach or unauthorized access to this information could have serious consequences for individuals, organizations, and the legal industry as a whole.

To address cybersecurity, legal software with AI should be developed with robust security measures in place. This can include encryption of data both in transit and at rest, secure authentication and access controls, and regular security audits and penetration testing to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

In addition to these technical measures, organizations should also have clear policies and procedures in place for managing and protecting sensitive information, including guidelines for access, use, and sharing of information, as well as training for employees on these policies and procedures.

Organizations should also have incident response plans in place to address any cybersecurity incidents that may occur, including procedures for reporting, containing, and resolving such incidents, as well as mechanisms for conducting post-incident investigations and evaluations to identify and address any underlying causes of the incident.

Cybersecurity is a critical component of any legal software that uses AI, and it is important for developers and organizations to prioritize this aspect in their development and deployment of these technologies. “AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive transparent AI framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

Addressing cybersecurity is a critical aspect of AI systems, and it is important for organizations and developers to prioritize this aspect in the development and deployment of these technologies. This will help to ensure the protection of sensitive information, minimize the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, and promote confidence in the security and reliability of software with AI.

