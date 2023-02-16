An Accountability Framework for AI Chat Assistants

Boston Global Forum Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent PowerPatent Logo

Companies must consider the intellectual property implications of generative AI. As a patent attorney, I closely monitor AI tech for the best strategies for protecting their innovations/exclusivity.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce a webinar dialogue on an Accountability Framework for AI Assistants such as ChatGPT.

No doubt, AI technology can enhance our lives; however, it also presents risks to human safety and social inequalities.

That is why it is essential to take a step back and consider how we can create ethical AI systems which benefit everyone in society.

Organizations must prioritize three essential areas: accuracy, fairness and redressability. If an AI-based system isn’t accurate or fair, it won’t produce the outcomes its creator intended.

Furthermore, unredressable AI-based systems could lead to racial or gender biases. That is why it is essential to collaborate with experts who possess expertise in these areas so that any AI-based systems are designed and constructed correctly from the beginning.

Additionally, it is essential for AI assistants to have the capacity of explaining their decisions and actions to users. Doing this will guarantee that users understand the consequences of their choices, thus building trust in the AI system.

Accountability is a critical aspect of legal software with AI. Given the important role that AI-powered legal software plays in the legal industry, it is important that users are able to hold the developers and organizations responsible for the software's performance and any adverse consequences that may result from its use.

One important aspect of accountability is ensuring that the software operates transparently and that users are able to understand how the software is making decisions. This can be achieved through the use of explainable AI techniques, which aim to provide clear, understandable explanations of how AI systems arrive at their decisions.

Another aspect of accountability is having mechanisms in place to address and resolve any issues that may arise with the software. This can include support services, dispute resolution processes, and warranties or guarantees that address the performance and reliability of the software.

In addition, organizations should have clear policies and procedures in place for managing any adverse consequences that may result from the use of the software, such as data breaches or inaccuracies in legal decision-making. These policies and procedures should be communicated to users and made readily accessible, and organizations should be prepared to act quickly and effectively to address any issues that may arise.

Thus, accountability is a crucial aspect of legal software with AI, and it is important for organizations and developers to prioritize this aspect in the design and deployment of these technologies. This will help to ensure that the software operates transparently and that users are able to trust and rely on the software to make important recommendations to users.

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

