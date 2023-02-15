Announcing Webinar Dialogues on a Privacy Framework for AI Chat Assistants

Boston Global Forum PowerPatent Logo Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

PowerPatent and the Boston Forum Announce Webinar Dialogue on a Privacy Framework for AI Chat Assistants & ChatGPT. Sign-up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/

Companies must consider the intellectual property implications of generative AI. As a patent attorney, I closely monitor AI tech for the best strategies for protecting their innovations/exclusivity.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce a Webinar Dialogue on a Privacy Framework for AI Chat Assistants such as ChatGPT.

One of the major concerns with AI chat assistants is their potential privacy risk. This issue affects both individuals and companies alike, which is why many organizations have implemented Privacy Frameworks to safeguard their customers’ and employees’ privacy.

Privacy is a highly debated concept, with different interpretations of what it actually means. One popular view holds that privacy consists of rights that overlap with property rights and bodily security; however, others contend these aren’t distinct from other rights and only relevant in certain situations.

However, these protections have their limitations. For instance, if you use an AI chatbot owned by the company, they may have access to user inputs and outputs – meaning they could read a user's answers and use them to improve the service. This could pose a concern if the user provides sensitive personal data such as medical history, mental condition, credit card numbers or bank details.

Many countries also have robust data protection laws that specify how organizations may collect, store and utilize personal data. These regulations are essential in preventing businesses from using individuals’ private information to target users with intrusive marketing or advertising messages.

In the legal industry, confidential information can include sensitive legal documents, client information, and privileged communications. Mismanagement of this confidential information could have significant legal, ethical, and reputational consequences.

To handle confidential information appropriately, legal software with AI should be designed with robust privacy and security measures. This can include encryption of data both in transit and at rest, secure authentication and access controls, and regular security audits and penetration testing to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

In addition to these technical measures, it is also important for organizations to have clear policies and procedures in place for handling confidential information, including guidelines for access, use, and sharing of information, as well as training for employees on these policies and procedures.

“AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive AI framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

