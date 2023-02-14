Announcing a Webinar Discussion on Transparency for AI Chat Assistants

PowerPatent Logo Boston Global Forum Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

Companies must consider the intellectual property implications of generative AI. As a patent attorney, I closely monitor AI tech for the best strategies for protecting their innovations/exclusivity.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce a webinar dialogue on The Need for Transparency from AI Assistants such as ChatGPT.

As AI becomes more commonplace, there is an urgent need for increased transparency to guarantee its efficiency. This could involve adopting cutting-edge data security solutions, monitoring systems as they are utilized, or hiring outside experts to audit and evaluate underlying processes.

To achieve this, we should utilize a transparent framework that permits users to view all data and algorithms used by their AI chatbots. This enables them to compare the strengths and weaknesses of each system and optimize performance accordingly. Ultimately, having a smarter AI will deliver better customer experiences while saving companies and consumers money in the long run.

Individuals have several ways to challenge an AI’s decisions. One method is creating an alternate route that the AI could take instead, potentially reversing any harmful outcomes from that particular decision. Doing this helps mitigate the impacts of such decisions – particularly high-impact or politicized ones which have the potential for harm.

Another way to challenge an AI’s decisions is by inspecting the underlying data it used in its model. There are numerous factors that can affect accuracy of this data, including historical and other third-party sources that may contain biases.

These issues can be difficult to recognize, and the AI itself may not be able to explain the implications of its decision. But that doesn’t mean it cannot be challenged; providing a framework where individuals can challenge an AI’s decisions is important for protecting its integrity and creating a more transparent and accountable future with AI-powered technologies.

It is indeed important that legal software with AI incorporates transparency in its design and operations. This is particularly important because such software is often used to make critical decisions with significant consequences, such as in the legal industry, where the software may be used to analyze and interpret legal information, predict outcomes of legal cases, or even assist with legal decision-making.

Transparency in AI-powered legal software is crucial to ensuring that the algorithms and decision-making processes are fair, unbiased, and accountable. Without transparency, it may be difficult for users to understand how decisions are being made and to identify and address any potential issues with the software, such as bias or inaccuracies.

To achieve transparency, AI-powered legal software should be designed to be transparent in its operations, including the data used to train the algorithms, the algorithms themselves, and the processes used to make decisions. This can be accomplished through the use of explainable AI techniques, which aim to provide clear, understandable explanations of how AI systems arrive at their decisions. Additionally, the software should be designed with robust privacy and security measures to protect sensitive information and ensure the privacy of users.

Transparency is a critical component of any legal software that uses AI, and it is important for developers and organizations to prioritize this aspect in their development and deployment of these technologies. “AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive transparent AI framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

