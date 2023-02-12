How Upgrow's SEO Strategy Increased Pandia Health's Organic Presence and Telemed Orders by 341%

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEO is a critical component of successful marketing. With organic search accounting for 53% of website traffic, businesses who are not developing an effective SEO strategy are missing out on a great deal of high-quality leads.

Pandia Health realized this potential and partnered with Upgrow; resulting in a 341% increase in organic presence and product orders.

About Pandia Health

Pandia Health is a telemedicine company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that's founded and led by Sophia Yen, a medical doctor who specializes in reproductive health. Their mission is to make women's lives easier by bringing birth control to their doorstep.

"Upgrow has been a key growth partner of ours for the past few years, where they manage our paid media and organic search program. We've seen tremendous growth in our organic traffic and sales, and combined with our paid media program, Upgrow has been instrumental to Pandia Health's success."

- Sophia Yen, CEO & Co-Founder

Challenge

Pandia Health approached Upgrow, looking for help managing their SEO. Their goal was to increase their organic presence and drive online telemed orders for their birth control subscription product.

The challenge with this is that birth control search terms are highly competitive, with well-funded opponents who have large marketing budgets and teams investing heavily in SEO.

Solution

We decided not to compete on the head terms due to our limited resources but instead focused our SEO efforts on the long-tail keywords surrounding birth control brands (e.g. gianvi birth control).This strategy was based on Pandia's paid search data (that we managed too), where we were noticing conversions coming from this group of keywords.

Key SEO Improvements

Despite our keyword findings, in order to get Pandia's site seen in search results, we had to deep dive into their website.

We optimized the on-page meta data, relevant rich snippets, expanded content, adjusted the website design to cater to users, and added breadcrumbs and brand relationship links to improve interlinking. Below, we go into more detail of what this looked like.

User Experience Design Changes

We wanted to address the user experience, especially on mobile devices, as the majority of traffic comes from mobile users. Through analytics analysis and UX reporting, we identified some pages as key drop-off points, where focusing optimization would yield significant gains.

We devised a plan to incorporate product images, clear value propositions, add sticky CTAs, and create an overall cleaner layout for easier readability.

Content Expansion

Based on our keyword research and overlaying with paid search data, we prioritized and built out birth control brand pages that previously did not exist, as well as improved/optimized existing content.

Using extensive keyword research, SERP, and competitor research to identify keyword sub-topics, we added keyword-rich information to each page. Content writing was done in collaboration between Upgrow's SEO team, content team, and Pandia Health's subject matter experts. The outcome was not only better SEO but the content answered common questions and gave a better user experience.

Site Architecture

After we built out the birth control brand pages, we improved the page authority by adding interlinking from relevant high authority pages. This was done in order to pass down the link equity using keyword-inclusive anchor text.

We also built out directory pages linked from the homepage, which then linked individually to each birth control brand page.

Interlinking

Finally, we identified blog posts with birth control brand mentions and interlinked them to the respective birth control brand pages. These in-content links are the most important link type.

Takeaways

With the help of Upgrow's SEO strategy, Pandia Health was able to increase the number of keywords that showed up on the 1st page of Google, going from less than 20 to over 200.

This not only improved site visibility, but also boosted their telehealth product sales drastically. Discover how the power of SEO can enhance your marketing strategy, contact Upgrow today!

