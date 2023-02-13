According to CMi Global Cold Storage Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 330 Billion By 2030, At 11%CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Cold Storage Market was estimated at USD 112 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 330 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights