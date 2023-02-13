According to CMi Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 20.5 Bn By 2030
The Video Streaming Software Market was at US$ 7.89 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 20.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 21.4% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Video Streaming Software Market was estimated at USD 7.89 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 21.4% between 2022 and 2030.
Video Streaming Software Market: Overview
The manner that individuals consume media has quickly altered. An increasing number of individuals are using a tablet or smartphone to view movies, listen to music, read magazines, and read books. In the history of streaming media, there have been several technological advancements.
The market for video streaming software is expected to increase during the projected period due largely to the rising use of mobile devices and internet users. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market for video streaming software will continue to grow due to technological developments in the digital media industry. The growing need for transcoding, which is important to provide videos to the biggest number of end users, is anticipated to constrain the market for video streaming software.
The preference for online streaming services over traditional TV is also increasing, and network capacity optimization will likely create further chances for the market for video streaming software to expand in the years to come. Shortly, the market for video streaming software may face further challenges due to the growing concern about the security and privacy of video information.
Video Streaming Software Market: Growth Drivers
The need for unique video material is skyrocketing in the video broadcasting software sector. Major companies are pouring billions of dollars into the production of unique content to retain current customers and draw in new ones. A sort of gear used by broadcasters to, in some manner, enhance their live streaming experience is called video streaming hardware. Typically, a more complicated or polished-looking stream is produced using video software. Users may capture, produce, edit, and mix live-stream videos with video broadcasting software.
Video software uses the data streaming method, in which video files are compressed and sent in chunks to the device that has requested them. Users using streaming capture software can capture streaming video and material in real time. There are several solutions for streaming capture software that not only help with recording but also offer a variety of editing functions. As a result, many broadcasters work to increase brand recognition by producing unique content to increase sales of video streaming software and related services.
Due to the accessibility of live video material, viewers who formerly watched live events and sports on traditional television have started to switch to video platforms. Additionally, the number of live sports partnerships is growing as the demand for video streaming platforms rises. Because live streaming software for Mac, PC, and Linux is still in its infancy, premium live content is becoming more accessible and of higher quality across various platforms. The market for video streaming software is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period due to growing consumer demand for original and live-streaming content.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Video Streaming Software market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Video Streaming Software market size was valued at around USD 7.89 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Exclusive material is becoming ever more popular. Streaming services are under pressure to turn a profit as the cost of producing content rises. Companies invest more than necessary for video development because they are uninformed of the many stages of video content distribution.
D) The popularity of online video material is outpacing that of traditional broadcast viewership. Online streaming services are becoming more popular because of their ease, variety, adaptability, and affordability.
E) There is a risk of viruses and cyberattacks with the rising usage of video streaming technologies. Internet thieves steal legitimate login information from thousands of Netflix and Disney+ streaming accounts and then sell it for less money.
Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific held dominant in the market during the forecast period The use of video streaming platforms to enhance and expedite corporate procedures is becoming more widespread among the nations in this area. To enhance and optimize their business operations, densely populated nations like India and China are currently moving gradually toward video streaming monetization models. Additionally, the region’s intense competition is anticipated to spur the development of video streaming software and services that will improve the organizations in the media, entertainment, and education sectors’ total return on investment.
The customers’ demand for on-demand and live video streaming platforms is growing, and businesses are using these platforms for training and collaboration, which is expected to drive market expansion throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
Qumu Corporation
Plantronics Inc.
Kaltura Inc.
IBM
Akamai Technologies
Sonic Foundry
Haivision
Limelight Networks
Brightcove Inc.
Vbrick
The Video Streaming Software Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
