E-Learning Platform Teach Ours Celebrates Successful Development Initiative

The professional development initiative culminated in an award event in Lagos, Nigeria, with an address by Ghanaian actress & philanthropist Juliet Ibrahim

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teach Ours LLC – the US-based online learning platform that offers over 1,300 CPD accredited courses in professional skills and languages – is pleased to recognize all of the individuals who took part in their 2022 personal development initiative.

The Teach Ours online learning platform, was designed as a place of education for everyone. Each of the courses meets the Continuing Professional Development standards and provides employable and sought-after skills in a range of fields, from engineering to cultural awareness and language courses.

As part of the company’s mission to boost employment by providing accessible development opportunities, Teach Ours offered 101 accredited online courses for free to help participants grow their skillset and advance their careers. As an incentive to take part, Teach Ours gave away laptops, pocket modems, and cash prizes to a selection of those who enrolled and completed their courses within the two week period.

In November 2022, Teach Ours hosted an event in Lagos, Nigeria to recognize the achievements of those who dedicated the time to their professional development. Ghanaian actress and producer attended as a special guest, and shared her personal journey and the impact that online education had in attaining her dreams.

“I really enjoyed learning Digital Marketing with Teach Ours and I would definitely return to take more courses,” said Adenipekun Timilehin, who took part in the initiative and was chosen to attend the event. “I am so very grateful as one of the lucky winners of the HP laptop.”

To learn more about Teach Ours and their development initiative, click here.