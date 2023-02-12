First Scrap Launches an App to Deliver Insights on the Scrap Market

The launch is a new development for the company on a mission to bring transparency and efficiency to the metal recycling industry using emerging technologies

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Scrap Global Inc. – the Florida-based metal recycling business with ambitious goals to revolutionize the industry through blockchain technologies for the health of the planet – is pleased to announce the release of the First Scrap app.

The app, released to the Google Play store on January 27th, 2023, was created to aggregate newsworthy information and data related to the scrap metal industry and present it all to the public in an easily digestible format.

First Scrap founder and director John Ronald has been involved in scrap metal recycling from a young age. Today he is using his expertise to help others discover the enormous potential in improving the systems in place that could provide both financial and ecological benefits. Blockchain technology offers a mechanism to increase traceability across the process, a main focus of First Scrap’s innovation.

“Creating awareness around the current practices of scrap recycling is crucial to helping the public understand the value in investing in this sector,” commented Ronald. “I think many people would be shocked to learn how little of the metal scrap generated everyday is adequately recycled - we’re here to change that.”

The team behind First Scrap are also preparing for the initial coin offering (ICO) of the Go First Coin, a token that represents the true value of recyclable scrap metals.

To learn more about First Scrap Global Inc. and the new application and coin release, click here.