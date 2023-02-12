SunMoney At World ESG Summit: The Largest Event on Environmental, Social, and Governance Issues in the Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World ESG Summit, the largest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) conference in the region, is set to be held on 21-23 February 2023 with a lineup of top speakers and thought leaders. The summit will cover a wide range of topics related to ESG issues and how they are shaping the future of our planet.
One of the most anticipated presentations at the World ESG Summit will be delivered by Peter Bahorecz, the Community Director of SunMoney Solar Group. He will talk about how the alignment of AI and blockchain technology is providing a new direction for ESG investing and transforming the way people invest in green projects.
SunMoney has already made significant contributions to the field of ESG investing with its innovative work. The company has successfully tokenized its solar power plant capacity within the framework of the Smart Digital Business Network (SDBN) program. The SDBN program provides a new opportunity for everyone to participate in democratized profit sharing from environmentally friendly green investment.
In addition to the successful launch and completed sale of the SDBN1 token, the company is now in the process of launching its second token, SDBN2, which promises to bring even more exciting opportunities to investors all over the globe.
"At SunMoney, we believe in making clean energy accessible to everyone. Our business model is simple and transparent - customers can buy Watts from our pool of solar plants and we take care of the rest. We sell the generated electricity on behalf of our customers and they receive a steady income each month based on their share. It's a win-win situation where customers can support renewable energy and receive financial benefits without having to worry about the maintenance and upkeep of the solar plants. This is the future of green investments and we're excited to be at the forefront of this movement," says Peter Bahorecz, the Community Director of SunMoney Solar Group.
The World ESG Summit is the perfect opportunity for ESG professionals, investors, and anyone interested in making a positive impact on the world to network and learn from the industry's top thought leaders, like Peter Bahorecz.
For more information on the World ESG Summit, including registration information and a complete list of speakers, please visit https://worldesgsummit.com/speaker-list.
About SunMoney Solar Group: SunMoney Solar Group is a leading provider of sustainable investment solutions, leveraging the power of AIs and blockchain technology to bring new and innovative solutions to the market. The company is dedicated to helping investors make a positive impact on the world while also achieving strong financial returns.
Note to Editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from SunMoney Solar Group, please visit the SunMoney Solar Group Newsroom at http://sunmoney.com/news/. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact SunMoney Solar Group's corporate communications team at info@sunmoney.com.
