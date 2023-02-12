Carnaval 2023: Soak Up the Samba Sprit at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the iconic music-themed five-star resort at CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier multi-island destination, is bringing the spirit of South America to the Indian Ocean this month as it stages Carnaval 2023, a spectacular eight-day extravaganza that will feature an amazing array of parties, parades, dances, dining experiences and more.

Latin America’s iconic carnivals are among the most energising events in the world, as communities come together, dress up in colourful costumes and dance in pulsating parades that flow through the streets. In line with CROSSROADS Maldives’ mantra as being a place where cultures connect, Carnaval 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for fun-seeking friends, adventurous families and creative couples to meet, mingle and enjoy a party like no other at Hard Rock Hotel and The Marina @ CROSSROADS, the first and largest of its kind in the Maldives.

The samba drums will start beating on Friday 24th February as Carnaval 2023 kicks off with a tropical Tie Dye Party during the day, followed by a glamorous Masquerade Party at the Marquee after dark, giving all ages their first taste of this fabulous fiesta. Then on 25th February, explorers can learn the rhythm of Latin America with an afternoon Samba Class by the Pool, followed by an authentic Brazilian Dinner at The Elephant & The Butterfly, the Mexican and Latin American beachfront restaurant inspired by the love story of Frida Kahlo and Diego Revera. A Brazilian DJ will then spin lively tunes at the Pool Bar until late.

The following week will be illuminated with a full calendar of exciting and engaging activities for everybody, from daytime dance sessions, Brazilian cocktail classes, kids’ costume parties and samba shows during the day to DJ parties, Latin nights, enticing evening buffets and karaoke sessions at the Hard Rock Cafe after dark.

Then on Friday 3rd March, guests from all around the world can gather for the main Carnaval Parade. Get dressed up in your most glamorous, glittering costumes and feel the rhythm of Rio de Janeiro, surrounded by the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives. This uplifting occasion will be accompanied by a vibrant Street Market featuring authentic arts and crafts, sizzling street food and much more! Carnaval 2023 then concludes on Saturday 4th March with one final samba class, a Brazilian dinner at The Elephant & The Butterfly and a barefoot party with DJ Carol Garcia at the Pool Bar.

“At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, music is infused into every aspect of our guest experience, from underwater tunes at the pool to rock-themed memorabilia at Hard Rock Cafe, personalized playlists with Sound of Your Stay® and much more. So, we are excited to infuse our soundtrack with a Latin beat as we host the Carnaval 2023 – an exhilarating eight-day fiesta that features activities for all ages. This is an amazing opportunity for different nationalities to come together and blend the stunning tropical scenery of the Maldives with the upbeat spirit of South America,” said Tolga Unan, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is a place where cultures connect, stories are shared and new memories are made. For more information, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com.

Rates at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives start from USD 600 per night. For more information, please call +9606651400 or visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.