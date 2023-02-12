Submit Release
News Search

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,171 in the last 365 days.

Valentine’s Day at Fushifaru: A Perfect Setting for a Memorable Celebration of Love

This year’s Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and everyone is looking forward to expressing their love to their special someone, whether it be through grand gestures or simple acts of sweetness. No matter how you choose to celebrate this special day, 63-villa boutique Fushifaru Maldives offers the most romantic experiences to make your loved one feel truly special and impressed like no other.

Ultimate Sandbank Romance

Enjoy a truly exceptional experience on a secluded sandbank reserved just for you, surrounded by a twinkling starry sky. Indulge in a six-course meal with a bottle of champagne, prepared by a dedicated Chef in the middle of the Indian Ocean.  Awake to an intimate floating breakfast in the privacy of your own pool in the villa the next morning.

Fall in Love at Raakani

Spoil your loved one with a memorable eight-course candlelit beach dinner with your toes in the sand with live music, a warm bonfire, and a glass of sparkling wine.

Floating Breakfast for two

Start your day with a unique floating breakfast in your private villa accompanied by a glass of champagne and adorned with rose petals.

Wine and Roses

Admire the breathtaking colours of the sunset into the Indian Ocean with your special someone, accompanied by a glass or a bottle of champagne and roses. Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration and take advantage of exciting dining deals, including a 20% discount on wine, at Fushifaru Maldives.

Valentine’s Day Special Offer

Experience the magic of love all over again as you enjoy a romantic and blissful stay with your loved one at Fushifaru Maldives. For a minimum of 4-night stay, enjoy a 30% discount on your villa, a complimentary 50-minute massage for two and a romantic beach dinner at Raakani, Fushifaru’s signature fine-dining restaurant.

Tweet

You just read:

Valentine’s Day at Fushifaru: A Perfect Setting for a Memorable Celebration of Love

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.