Tourist Arrivals in Maldives on the Rise in 2023

The Ministry of Tourism in Maldives has reported that the country has received over 220,574 tourists as of 8th February 2023. This represents a 31% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a significant improvement from the 116,991 arrivals recorded in 2021.

The data shows that January saw 172,536 tourists arrive in Maldives, while the first week of February saw an additional 48,038 tourists visit the country. The average daily tourist arrival stands at 5,656 and the average length of stay in Maldives is 8 days.

Russia has emerged as the leading source market for Maldives tourism, with a market share of 13.1% and 28,873 recorded arrivals. India has risen to the second position with a market share of 10.9% and 24,127 recorded arrivals, while Italy follows in third place with 9.4% of the market share and 20,962 recorded arrivals.

The highest number of arrivals in a single day was recorded on February 4, with more than 6,800 visitors landing at Velana International Airport. The Maldives government aims to reach a target of 1.8 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2023 and successfully achieved its goal of 1.6 million tourist arrivals in 2022 on December 20.

China, which has recently lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, is now the eighth largest tourism market for Maldives with 7,018 recorded arrivals. With a diverse range of offerings and a thriving tourist industry, Maldives continues to attract visitors from around the world, making it a popular destination for tropical getaways.

The Maldives is poised for a successful year in tourism, with a significant increase in arrivals compared to the same period last year. With a focus on attracting visitors from around the world and maintaining a thriving tourist industry, Maldives is well on its way to reaching its target of 1.8 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2023.

