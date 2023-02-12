Ample room for Việt Nam-Bangladesh cooperation: diplomats

VIETNAM, February 12 -

DHAKA — Việt Nam and Bangladesh, two emerging economies with fast growth, a large population and big market, plus an abundant, young labour force, has ample room for bilateral cooperation, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Phạm Việt Chiến.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (February 11, 1973), Chiến recommended the countries effectively implement existing bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms, particularly the joint committee on economic, culture and science-technology cooperation and the joint sub-committee on trade, while building new ones suitable to new development contexts.

Chiến said the countries uphold the role of multilateralism in creating and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment regionally and globally serving cooperation and development. Bearing the brunt of climate change, they show similar approaches to such global issues as climate change response as well as food and energy security, he added.

The two have been closely coordinating at many multilateral forums and continue to support each other in the international arena, the diplomat said, unveiling that their 50th anniversary celebration will take place throughout 2023 with diverse activities.

The traditional friendship between the countries has been continuously consolidated, developed and deepened across all channels of the party, state, parliament and people-to-people exchange. Many bilateral agreements have been signed and a range of cooperation mechanisms formed in different fields like trade, industry, agriculture, fishery, animal husbandry, and science-technology.

According to Director General of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ South East Asia Wing Najmul Huda, ties between Bangladesh and Việt Nam have been growing in various areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, culture, education and connectivity over the past five decades.

Huda said traditional friendship, together with high-level visits, has created stronger impetus for bilateral ties.

Bangladesh wants to renew and reaffirm its commitments to making the best use of existing cooperation potential in various areas, including priority fields such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, exclusive economic zones of Bangladesh, information technology, e-commerce, apparel, direct air service connectivity, rattan products, banking and tourism, he said.

He added that both nations could offer the best business environment to their firms to expand operations in each other's markets.

Located in the intersection of South Asia and Southeast Asia, Bangladesh expects to make further positive contributions to connecting the two regions via promoting more institutional commitments with ASEAN, he stressed.

He expressed a hope that Bangladesh will soon become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and wishes to receive Việt Nam’s invaluable support in this regard.

Bangladesh is currently Việt Nam's second largest trading partner in South Asia. Trade between the countries nearly quadrupled within a decade from about US$350 million in 2012 to about $1.47 billion in 2022, aiming for $2 billion set by the senior leaders of the two countries in 2018.

Congratulations

Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders on February 11 sent messages of congratulations to their Bangladeshi counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính congratulated President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, respectively; while NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad or the House of the Nation Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momentn. — VNS