PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 11, 2023 'SENATE PROBE MUST START'

Hontiveros: Determine if illegal miners in Sibuyan should be evicted once and for all Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday urged the Senate to immediately hear Proposed Senate Resolution 459 to investigate the issues surrounding the mining operations in Sibuyan Island to establish the accountabilities and responsibilities as soon as possible. Hontiveros made the statement after her dialogue with Sibuyanons who have set up a barricade to protest against the operations of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation in Sibuyan. "It may be about time to evict these illegal miners once and for all. Nakita ko mismo ang sinasabing iligal na causeway. May cease and desist order na dapat sa operation pero nang pumunta ako doon, malinaw na may movement pa rin sa parte na sinabi na ngang bawal. Walang puwang sa Sibuyan ang mga hindi marunong sumunod sa batas," Hontiveros said. "Kailangan din alamin sa imbestigasyon ang papel ng pulis o di kaya'y ng LGU hindi lang sa naganap na mining operations, kundi pati na sa nangyaring karahasan," she urged. During the dialogue, Hontiveros, together with Atty. Chel Diokno, answered questions from the residents, some of whom were calling for disciplinary actions against the local police involved in the scuffle. "I join the residents in condemning the violence perpetrated against them during their peaceful protest. The mountains of Sibuyan and its residents should never be scarred again," she emphasized. "Panawagan ko sa aking mga colleagues, buksan na natin sa senado ang isyu na ito nang mapanagot na ang mga totoong responsable. Hindi dapat pinapaasa ang mga residente, lalo na at dalawa't kalahating linggo na silang nagbabarikada. Two have already been injured simply because of resisting the mining operations. Noong 2007, pinatay din si Councilor Armin Marin dahil sa kanyang paglaban sa pagmimina sa Sibuyan. Dapat hindi na ito madagdagan," she added. In the dialogue, the residents also questioned the lenient punishment for Altai's violations, adding that stricter penalties should be imposed on the mining company. According to the residents, besides operating illegally, Altai also destroyed corals and plant species endemic to the island. "Kung mapatunayang mga critically endangered species pala ang nasira, may pananagutan sa batas ang kumpanya. Ang posibleng paggalaw sa mga endemic species ay malinaw na violation ng environmental laws," Hontiveros said. Due to Sibuyan's distinction of being known as the "Galapagos of Asia" as well as the exceptionally high number of endemic flora and fauna, residents are also calling for Sibuyan to be declared as a 'no-go zone' for mining. "The DENR and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau need to study this 'no-go zone' proposal. Once my resolution is heard, the agencies will need to discuss and conclusively state whether or not extractive activities must be prohibited on Sibuyan," Hontiveros said. In the Alternative Minerals Management Bill authored by Hontiveros, the senator also proposes that "mining in environmentally critical areas such as small island ecosystems, primary and secondary forests and watersheds shall be banned." "Various stakeholders should be called in the Senate investigation. The DENR, MGB, LGU, and PNP, among others should properly answer the cries of the Sibuyanons. Maliwanag na gusto ng mga residente ang tuluyang pagtigil ng pagmimina sa kanilang bayan. Halos lahat ng bahay na nadaanan namin sa Sibuyan ay may mga placard na nagpapahayag ng kanilang pagtutol sa pagmimina. Dapat masimulan na ang imbestigasyon sa Senado para pormal na madinig sila ng pamahalaan at ng buong bansa," Hontiveros concluded.