USGrants.org tracks over $573 million dollars in funding allocated to technical support service providers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 58 funding programs totaling more than $573 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations providing technical support services. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Namibia Mechanism for Public Health Assistance, Capacity, and Technical Support (NAM PHACTS) under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH14 1415

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $7,600,000

National Park Service Administrative and Technical Support Agreement for Southern Colorado Plateau Network

Funding Number: NPS NOIR2121110005

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Namibia Mechanism for Public Health Assistance, Capacity and Technical Support (NAM-PHACTS) under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH15 161503CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Support (METS) to Strengthen Monitoring and Evaluation, Disease Surveillance and the Capabilities of District Health Teams in the Republic of Uganda under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH15 1611

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $5,400,000

Vascular and non vascular plant specimen identification, curation, and technical support for vegetation monitoring in the Southwest Alaska Network

Funding Number: J2101100015

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $50,000

GIS Technical Support

Funding Number: W912HN 20 0 0002

Agency: Department of Defense, Savannah District

Funding Amount: $121,814

Ship based Technical Support in the Arctic

Funding Number: 10 594

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Climate and Water Resources Research and Related Technical Support

Funding Number: BOR DO 16 011

Agency: DOI-BOR

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Program to provide technical support in Strengthening Services for the Disabled in Danang and Surrounding Areas

Funding Number: USAID RDMA VIETNAM 486 08 023 APS

Agency: Thailand USAID Bangkok

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Matagorda Ship Channel Improvement Project-Environmental Natural Resource Technical Support

Funding Number: W9126G 22 2 SOI 6092

Agency: Department of Defense, Fort Worth District

Funding Amount: $917,000

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) and Clinical Trial Technical Support for Influenza Vaccine Manufacturers in Under Resourced Nations

Funding Number: EP IDS 13 002

Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Funding Amount: $4,250,000

Technical Support to the FTA Office of Civil Rights to Organize Stakeholder Outreach Events

Funding Number: FTA 2011 008 TCR

Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration

Funding Amount: $250,000

National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC) Technical Support

Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2015 003

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $150,000

Field Ecology and Technical Support - SCPN

Funding Number: P18AS00552

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $83,000

Natural and Cultural Resources Technical Support at Pacific Installations, Bellows AFS and Ka'ena Point Space Force Station

Funding Number: W911KB 22 2 0014

Agency: Department of Defense, Alaska District

Funding Amount: $519,376

Technical Support for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in South Carolina

Funding Number: USDA NRCS SC 18 07

Agency: Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service

Funding Amount: $100,000

Tribal Pesticide Program Council (TPPC) Technical Support

Funding Number: EPA OPP 2015 002

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $1,100,000

Cooperative Agreement to Provide Technical Support for Mercury Reduction in Hospitals in Other Countries

Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2008 004

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Geographic Resources Program (GRP) GIS Technical Support

Funding Number: NPS NOIR1242110309

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC) Technical Support

Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2020 003

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $800,000

Cultural Resources On-Site Technical Support Hawaii

Funding Number: W9126G 21 2 SOI 3864

Agency: Department of Defense, Fort Worth District

Funding Amount: $631,950

Red Bluff Construction Technical Support Services

Funding Number: R10AC20056 0003

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region

Funding Amount: $794,900

SUPPORT TO DEVELOP MEASUREMENT TOOLS, ACCREDITATION STANDARDS, AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Funding Number: EPA OSA 10102

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

Funding Amount: $750,000

Technical Support to PEPFAR Programs in the Southern Africa Region

Funding Number: RFA 674 15 000007

Agency: South Africa USAID Pretoria

Funding Amount: $69,845,000

The Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) National Center for Information and Technical Support for Postsecondary Students with Disabilities CFDA Number 84.116D

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061915 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

