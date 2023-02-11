USGrants.org tracks over $573 million dollars in funding allocated to technical support service providers
USGrants.org tracks over $573 million dollars in funding allocated to technical support service providers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 58 funding programs totaling more than $573 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations providing technical support services. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Namibia Mechanism for Public Health Assistance, Capacity, and Technical Support (NAM PHACTS) under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
Funding Number: CDC RFA GH14 1415
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $7,600,000
National Park Service Administrative and Technical Support Agreement for Southern Colorado Plateau Network
Funding Number: NPS NOIR2121110005
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Namibia Mechanism for Public Health Assistance, Capacity and Technical Support (NAM-PHACTS) under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief
Funding Number: CDC RFA GH15 161503CONT17
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Support (METS) to Strengthen Monitoring and Evaluation, Disease Surveillance and the Capabilities of District Health Teams in the Republic of Uganda under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
Funding Number: CDC RFA GH15 1611
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $5,400,000
Vascular and non vascular plant specimen identification, curation, and technical support for vegetation monitoring in the Southwest Alaska Network
Funding Number: J2101100015
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $50,000
GIS Technical Support
Funding Number: W912HN 20 0 0002
Agency: Department of Defense, Savannah District
Funding Amount: $121,814
Ship based Technical Support in the Arctic
Funding Number: 10 594
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Climate and Water Resources Research and Related Technical Support
Funding Number: BOR DO 16 011
Agency: DOI-BOR
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Program to provide technical support in Strengthening Services for the Disabled in Danang and Surrounding Areas
Funding Number: USAID RDMA VIETNAM 486 08 023 APS
Agency: Thailand USAID Bangkok
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Matagorda Ship Channel Improvement Project-Environmental Natural Resource Technical Support
Funding Number: W9126G 22 2 SOI 6092
Agency: Department of Defense, Fort Worth District
Funding Amount: $917,000
Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) and Clinical Trial Technical Support for Influenza Vaccine Manufacturers in Under Resourced Nations
Funding Number: EP IDS 13 002
Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response
Funding Amount: $4,250,000
Technical Support to the FTA Office of Civil Rights to Organize Stakeholder Outreach Events
Funding Number: FTA 2011 008 TCR
Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration
Funding Amount: $250,000
National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC) Technical Support
Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2015 003
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $150,000
Field Ecology and Technical Support - SCPN
Funding Number: P18AS00552
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $83,000
Natural and Cultural Resources Technical Support at Pacific Installations, Bellows AFS and Ka'ena Point Space Force Station
Funding Number: W911KB 22 2 0014
Agency: Department of Defense, Alaska District
Funding Amount: $519,376
Technical Support for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in South Carolina
Funding Number: USDA NRCS SC 18 07
Agency: Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service
Funding Amount: $100,000
Tribal Pesticide Program Council (TPPC) Technical Support
Funding Number: EPA OPP 2015 002
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $1,100,000
Cooperative Agreement to Provide Technical Support for Mercury Reduction in Hospitals in Other Countries
Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2008 004
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Geographic Resources Program (GRP) GIS Technical Support
Funding Number: NPS NOIR1242110309
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC) Technical Support
Funding Number: EPA HQ OPPT 2020 003
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $800,000
Cultural Resources On-Site Technical Support Hawaii
Funding Number: W9126G 21 2 SOI 3864
Agency: Department of Defense, Fort Worth District
Funding Amount: $631,950
Red Bluff Construction Technical Support Services
Funding Number: R10AC20056 0003
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region
Funding Amount: $794,900
SUPPORT TO DEVELOP MEASUREMENT TOOLS, ACCREDITATION STANDARDS, AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT
Funding Number: EPA OSA 10102
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
Funding Amount: $750,000
Technical Support to PEPFAR Programs in the Southern Africa Region
Funding Number: RFA 674 15 000007
Agency: South Africa USAID Pretoria
Funding Amount: $69,845,000
The Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) National Center for Information and Technical Support for Postsecondary Students with Disabilities CFDA Number 84.116D
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061915 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/technical-support-providers
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
