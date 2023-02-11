Beunique Integrated Global Concept CEO: Nse-Oblog Akpan Is set to Launch Brand-New Interactive AI-Powered Skin Analysis Experience for Beunique Wears Fashion Brand to Solve Clothing Allergy

/EIN News/ -- Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nigerian fashion expert implements Beunique Integrated Global Concept's dermatologist-verified technology to offer its Beunique Wears Fashion Brand customers an immediate online skin diagnosis powered by AI that will determine the skin's reaction to clothing allergy.

Clothing allergy is a very common phenomenon. Allergic reaction sometimes can appear within hours after the clothes come into contact with the skin, other times it can take days. The symptoms include redness, itching, dryness of the skin or blisters.

Different fabrics from which clothes are made can provoke allergies. Nevertheless, some fabrics also have increased risks.

The Lagos based Nigerian fashion brand will be the first in the region to provide this skin solution as a complimentary service to its customers.

The celebrity fashion enterpreneur Nse-oblong Akpan tweeted on Monday 6th February, 2023:

“We are delighted to have partnered with a leading AI solution company to power a holistic fashion shopping experience complete with dermatologist-verified skin analysis and highly-personalized product recommendation” “Consumers of luxury fashion are extremely savvy and demanding. The integration of this diagnostics offers them a means to ensure consumers will buy the best material for their specific needs when they buy online and moving forward assist our fashion advisors to be more effective in providing adequate recommendations. The professionalism and experience of Beunique Integrated Global Concept Tech department to demonstrate our clients the consistency of the superior experience of the brand, and importantly off line to online”, Nse-oblong Akpan, Beunique Integrated Global Concept Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about Beunique Integrated Global Concept AI Skin Analysis, please visit: www.beuniquwears.com



About Beunique Integrated Global Concept Ltd.

Heir to the Nigerian fashion tradition, Beunique Integrated Global Concept Ltd has been working its magic for almost 10 years and celebrates fashion through the prestigious brand:

✓Beunique Wears: the unique know-how of fashion drawn from the heart of Nigeria's nature, concentrated in highly sophisticated materials.

Beunique Integrated Global Concept Ltd, which also offers a unique shopping experience, is distributed in more than 50 countries in department stores, and prestigious hotels, as well as in exceptional boutiques.



