Global Intelligent PDU Strategic Market Report 2023: Rise in Modular Datacenters to Spur Market Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent PDU: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Intelligent PDU estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$949.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monitored segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $485.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Intelligent PDU market in the U.S. is estimated at US$485.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

ABB Group

Anord Critical Power Inc.

APC by Schneider Electric

Black Box Corporation

BMC Manufacturing Ltd.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cyber Power Systems ( USA ), Inc.

), Inc. Eaton Corporation PLC

Elcom International Pvt. Ltd.

Geist

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Pdu Expert Uk

Raritan Americas, Inc.

Rittal Corporation

The Siemon Company

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Co.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intelligent PDU Market is Poised for Phenomenal Growth

The US Rack PDU Market Size (Million USD) in Data Center: 2014 to 2025

HOT -SWAP Intelligent PDUs to Account for Highest Growth

Datacenters Applications Dominate the Intelligent PDUs Demand

North American Region is anticipated to Register Largest Share

Intelligent PDU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Select Acquisitions by Major Players

Market Position of Legrand in the US

Recent Product Introductions/Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Capacity Planning, Power Provision, and Remote Control to Drive Intelligent PDU Adaption

Increased Need to Address Security Challenges and Achieve High Power Ratings to Bolster Market Expansion

Electricity Usage Rate (TWh) in Data Centers: 2010-2030

Rapid Growth in Cloud Computing Market to Spur Demand for Intelligent PDUs

Cloud Computing Growth: 2015-2020

Rise in Modular Datacenters to Spur Market Demand

Market for Modular Data Center (USD Million) in the US by Application: 2018 & 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x77up3-pdu?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets