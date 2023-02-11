Mohawk Industries 公佈 2022 年第四季度業績

/
EIN News/ -- 佐治亞州卡爾霍恩市, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE：MHK) 今天宣布 2022 年第四季度的淨利潤為 0.33 億美元，攤薄後每股盈利 (EPS) 為 0.52 美元。調整後的淨盈利為 0.84 億美元，每股盈利為 1.32 美元，不包括調整、收購和其他費用。2022 年第四季度的淨銷售額為 27 億美元，按報告季度下降 4.0%，而按固定貨幣和天數計算為 1.3%。2021 年第四季度淨銷售額為 28 億美元，淨收益為 1.89 億美元，每股盈利為 2.80 美元。調整後淨盈利為 1.99 億美元，每股盈利為 2.95 美元，不包括調整、收購及其他費用。
在截至 2022 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月中，淨收益及每股收益分別為 0.25 億美元及 0.39 美元。調整後的淨收益為 8.23 億美元，每股收益為 12.85 美元，不包括重組、收購及其他費用。在 2022 年的十二個月期間，淨銷售額為 117 億美元，比去年報告增加 4.8%，或按固定貨幣和天數計算增長為 8.8%。在截至 2021 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月期間，淨銷售額為 112 億美元，淨收益為 10.33 億美元，每股盈利為 14.94 美元；不包括調整、收購、其他費用，調整後的淨收益和每股盈利分別為 10.27 億美元和 14.86 美元。
主席兼行政總裁 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 在評論 Mohawk Industries 的第四季度和全年業績時表示：「在 2022 年的強勁開局之後，美國房地產市場在利率上升和通貨膨脹嚴重的壓力下下滑。在歐洲，能源和整體通脹加劇，消費者減少了可自由支配的必需品支出。由於下半年房屋銷量下降及住宅改造，我們的地板銷量下降。全年商業新建及改建活動優於住宅活動。」
2022 年，Mohawk 以前所未有強勁的資產負債表、1.3 倍息稅折舊攤銷前利潤 (EBITDA) 的低淨債務槓桿及約 18 億美元的可用流動資產結束，以管理當前環境並優化我們的長期業績。在 2022 年，我們收購了 5 家小型補強企業，擴大了我們的產品供應及分銷範圍。本月，我們收購了巴西領先陶瓷生產商 Elizabeth，正在等待監管機構批准我們收購墨西哥的 Vitromex。Vitromex 和 Elizabeth 可使我們的本地市場地位幾乎翻一番，幫助我們擴大客戶群和產品供應，並提高製造能力。
在價格上漲和商業渠道力量的推動下，我們第四季度的收入繼續受益於正在進行的改造和新建項目。本季度，由於利率上升、房屋銷售疲軟且消費者信心不足，住宅地板銷售額縮減，所有業務的銷售額均低於預期。因此，客戶減少庫存，消費者的翻新支出也發生縮減。相應地，我們降低生產率、減少庫存，未分配管理費用增加。儘管通貨膨脹抵消了許多舉措，我們依然削減了整個企業的開支。在北美地板和世界其他地區地板部門，我們正針對特定領域採取重組行動，促使我們的營運符合當前市場條件。我們縮減預計資本支出，直到在全球市場看到更大的確定性。本季度，全球能源和材料成本開始下降，這對我們未來的業績將產生積極影響。
第四季度，全球陶瓷部門的淨銷售額增長 4.0%，按固定貨幣和天數計算為 5.2%。因價格和產品組合的改善以及生產率的提高，該部門經營利潤率為 7.0%，或經調整後為 7.1%，部分被通貨膨脹和銷量下降抵消。由於本季度住宅改造銷售疲軟，該部門銷售額和收益受益於新住宅建設和商業銷售的組合高於 Mohawk 的整體業務。我們的利潤得利於能源和運輸成本的下降，因為該等成本會流入我們的庫存。在美國，由於我們提供優質產品、價格上漲及台面業務的增長，陶瓷銷售額和銷量均有所增長。為支援石英台面銷售額的進一步增長，我們將在今年年底提高生產力。我們在歐洲的陶瓷業務仍然面臨需求放緩、客戶庫存減少和通貨膨脹的壓力，在歐洲的成本受到第三季度能源價格峰值和臨時停工導致工廠產量減少的影響。天然氣價格已大幅下跌，但天然氣供應中斷可能會影響未來的成本。我們正在增加意大利大型瓷板的生產，以保證產量的持續增長及款式的增加。由於通貨膨脹及利率不斷上升，住宅需求降低，墨西哥和巴西第二季度的銷售均有所放緩。預計短期內需求將持續疲軟，我們已縮減兩國的產量。
第四季度，我們的世界其他地區地板部門淨銷售額下降 9.9%，按固定貨幣和天數計算為 1.9%。由於優惠的定價和產品組合被通貨膨脹、產量下降和工廠臨時關閉抵消，該部門經營利潤率為 5.0%，或經調整後為 7.7%。歐洲天然氣價格在第三季度達到了前所未有的峰值，我們的材料和生產成本因此增加。自 2023 年初以來，天然氣價格大幅下降，材料成本也應隨之下降。我們仍然專注於通過選擇性促銷優化銷量並控制成本，直到業務好轉。本季度，由於通貨膨脹侵蝕了消費者的可自由支配支出，許多住宅改造項目推遲，我們的歐洲地板類別銷量顯著下降。由於消費者選擇了價格更低的替代品，我們的乙烯基板銷售額超過了其他地板類別。我們正在增加剛性豪華乙烯基板 (LVT) 地板的供應，其搶佔了柔性地板的市場份額。我們不斷增加現有業務，並新增生產規模更小、具有額外專利特性的剛性產品生產。我們將逐步淘汰住宅用柔性 LVT 地板產品，並停止配套生產。這一新的重組計劃總成本約為 0.45 億美元，其中現金成本約為 0.075 億美元，年化成本節省了 0.15 億美元，銷售額顯著增加。當下節能為重中之重且建築要求不斷提高，我們的保溫業務也在不斷增長。隨着新工廠的啟動，我們正在英國增加保溫產品的銷售和分銷。由於需求疲軟且材料價格上漲，我們的嵌板業務也面臨着與其他產品類別相同的壓力。由於通貨膨脹和抵押貸款利率對地板銷售的影響，我們在澳洲和紐西蘭的業務也隨着當地經濟的增長而放緩。我們宣布了該市場上價格的額外上漲，並開始有選擇的促銷、更新我們的產品，以最大限度提高銷售額。
在第四季度，我們的北美地板部門銷售額下降了 6.8%。由於優惠的定價和產品組合被通貨膨脹、臨時關閉工廠及產量下降抵消，該部門經營利潤率為負 3.1%，或在調整後的基礎上接近盈虧平衡。該部門在本季度的銷售放緩速度快於我們的預期，主要原因是住宅渠道、地毯銷售和客戶庫存減少。由於銷售額下降、高成本材料的消耗、庫存水平降低和工廠臨時停工，該部門的收益縮減。為應對放緩的市場環境，我們正在完成之前宣佈的重組行動，推遲資本項目並減少可自由支配的支出。能源和材料成本的下降應該會成為第二季度的推動力。隨着改造和新建項目的繼續，我們的商業業務保持穩健。多戶家庭渠道在住宅市場表現最為強勁，我們正在重新調整資源，增加對該領域的關注。因使用 WetProtect 和抗菌技術來區分各產品系列，本季度我們的銷售額有所增長。我們位於西海岸的 LVT 新工廠初級階段正在按預期水平運行，並且我們正在開發新技術，以降低成本並增加產品差異化功能。優質層壓板銷售受到零售流量放緩和客戶庫存調整的影響。去年開始的新層壓板生產線正在按計划水平運行，並將具備新一代功能。
由於利率上升、持續通貨膨脹且消費者信心不足，地板行業發展緩慢。這種低迷度及週期持續性難以預見，世界各地的情況也不盡相同。Mohawk 曾積極主動地採取行動來應對這種經濟低迷時期。我們透過降低生產水平、庫存、調整成本結構和資本支出來調整我們的業務，以適應當前情況。我們在北美地板和世界其他地區地板部門實施重組行動，以簡化營運、降低銷售總務管理支出、精簡高成本資產。2023 年第一季度，由於行業銷量低迷，我們預計定價和產品組合將面臨更大壓力。由於前期材料和能源成本較高，我們的大多數產品類別庫存成本仍然居高不下。此外，我們不會像往常一樣在第一季度提高產量，為未來需求做準備，這會增加我們的未分配成本。能源成本已經下降，隨着我們庫存的增加，全球利潤率應該會因此受益。我們第二季度的業績應該會有更大改善，同時季節性銷售增加、產量增加、材料成本降低。歐洲能源成本的大幅下降應該會增加消費者支出、可自由支配購買及地板需求。我們正將銷售團隊重新聚焦於當前環境下表現更好的渠道。我們正推出新品，並通過針對性促銷活動提高銷量。鑑於這些因素，我們預計第一季度調整後每股收益在 1.24 美元至 1.34 美元之間，不包括任何重組、收購和其他費用。
在世界各地，需對新建和住宅改造項目進行大量投資以滿足對住房的長期需求。Mohawk 憑藉一系列創新產品、行業領先的分銷能力及在各銷售渠道中的實力，處於獨特地位。目前我們正在實施結構性變革，以應對行業挑戰，同時優化未來業績。管理當前經濟週期的同時，我們以長遠的眼光進行經營，並在市場反彈時擴大最具增長潛力領域的產能，包括 LVT、層壓板、石英台面、瓷片和保溫材料。得益於補強收購、巴西和墨西哥市場地位的提升以及高增長產品類別的戰略性擴張，預計我們將以更強的地位走出此次低迷。我們的資產負債表已準備充分，以管理當前週期，並推動未來的發展和盈利。
關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力於創造產品來提升全球住宅及商業空間。Mohawk 垂直整合的製造及分銷流程在地毯、小毛毯、瓷磚、層壓板、木材、石材及乙烯基地板的生產方面擁有競爭優勢。我們行業領先的創新產品及技術使我們的品牌在市場上脫穎而出，並滿足所有改造及新建工程要求。我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 及 Unilin。在過去的十年中，Mohawk 已經將其業務從一家美國地毯製造商轉變為世界上最大的地板公司，在澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯及美國開展業務。
前面幾段中的某些陳述，特別是那些預期未來業績、業務前景、增長和經營策略以及類似事項以及包括「可能」、「應該」、「相信」、「預期」、「預計」和「估計」或類似表達構成「前瞻性陳述」的陳述。對於這些陳述，Mohawk 受 1995 年《美國私人證券訴訟改革法案》中包含的前瞻性陳述的保護。無法保證前瞻性陳述是準確的，因其基於許多假設、涉及風險及不確定性。以下重要因素可能導致未來結果有所不同：經濟或行業狀況的變化；競爭；貨運的通貨膨脹與通貨緊縮，原材料價格及其他投入成本；消費市場的通貨膨脹與通貨緊縮；貨幣波動；能源成本與供應；時間和資本支出水平；公司產品的價格上調時間和實施；減值費用；收購的整合；國際業務；新產品的推出；操作的合理性; 稅收與稅收改革，產品及其他索賠；訴訟；與 COVID-19 疫情相關的風險和不確定性；公司營業的司法管轄區的監管和政治變化；以及 Mohawk 的 SEC 報告和公開公告中指出的其他風險。
視像會議時間為 2023 年 2 月 10 日（星期五）上午 11 時（美國東部時間） 欲透過互聯網參加視像會議，請瀏覽 。欲透過電話參加視像會議，請於 https://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/q4-2022-mohawk-industries-inc-earnings-conference-call 提前註冊以獲得會議驗證碼，或在會議當天撥打 1-833-630-1962（美國／加拿大）和 1-412-317-1843（國際／本地）以獲得接線員協助。在 2023 年 3 月 10 日或之前，可致電 1-877-344-7529 （美國／加拿大）及 1-412-317-0088 （國際／本地）並輸入會議驗證碼：#7424780 收聽重播。 https://dpregister.com/sreg/10174405/f5843bf1fd
聯絡人： James Brunk ，財務總監 (706) 624-2239
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 及其子公司
（未經審計）
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$
2,650,675
2,760,737
11,737,065
11,200,613
Cost of sales
2,096,235
2,023,294
8,793,639
7,931,879
Gross profit
554,440
737,443
2,943,426
3,268,734
Selling, general and administrative expenses
493,362
484,345
2,003,438
1,933,723
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
-
-
695,771
-
Operating income
61,078
253,098
244,217
1,335,011
Interest expense
14,601
12,169
51,938
57,252
Other expense (income), net
10,008
1,140
8,386
(12,234
)
Earnings before income taxes
36,469
239,789
183,893
1,289,993
Income tax expense
2,917
50,689
158,110
256,445
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
33,552
189,100
25,783
1,033,548
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
96
11
536
389
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
33,456
189,089
25,247
1,033,159
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
0.53
2.81
0.40
15.01
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
63,534
67,209
63,826
68,852
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
0.52
2.80
0.39
14.94
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
63,792
67,535
64,062
69,145
Other Financial Information
(Amounts in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
241,718
212,384
669,153
1,309,119
Less: Capital expenditures
150,658
300,941
580,742
676,120
Free cash flow
$
91,060
(88,557
)
88,411
632,999
Depreciation and amortization
$
159,014
143,411
595,464
591,711
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
509,623
268,895
Short-term investments
158,000
323,000
Receivables, net
1,904,786
1,839,985
Inventories
2,793,765
2,391,672
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
528,925
414,805
Total current assets
5,895,099
5,238,357
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,661,178
4,636,865
Right of use operating lease assets
387,816
389,967
Goodwill
1,927,759
2,607,909
Intangible assets, net
857,948
899,980
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
390,632
451,439
Total assets
$
14,120,432
14,224,517
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
840,571
624,503
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,124,448
2,217,418
Current operating lease liabilities
105,266
104,434
Total current liabilities
3,070,285
2,946,355
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,978,563
1,700,282
Non-current operating lease liabilities
296,136
297,390
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
757,534
852,274
Total liabilities
6,102,518
5,796,301
Total stockholders' equity
8,017,914
8,428,216
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,120,432
14,224,517
Segment Information
Three Months Ended
As of or for the Twelve Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales:
Global Ceramic
$
987,699
949,501
4,307,681
3,917,319
Flooring NA
945,959
1,015,513
4,207,041
4,116,405
Flooring ROW
717,017
795,723
3,222,343
3,166,889
Consolidated net sales
$
2,650,675
2,760,737
11,737,065
11,200,613
Operating income (loss):
Global Ceramic
$
69,033
60,000
(236,066
)
403,135
Flooring NA
(28,950
)
91,711
231,076
407,577
Flooring ROW
35,902
114,339
340,167
571,126
Corporate and intersegment eliminations
(14,907
)
(12,952
)
(90,960
)
(46,827
)
Consolidated operating income
$
61,078
253,098
244,217
1,335,011
Assets:
Global Ceramic
$
4,841,310
5,160,776
Flooring NA
4,299,360
4,125,960
Flooring ROW
4,275,519
4,361,741
Corporate and intersegment eliminations
704,243
576,040
Consolidated assets
$
14,120,432
14,224,517
計入 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 的淨利潤與計入 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 的調整後淨利潤以及計入 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 的調整後稀釋每股收益的對賬
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
33,456
189,089
25,247
1,033,159
Adjusting items:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
49,701
4,558
87,819
23,118
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
1,218
1,067
2,762
1,749
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
-
-
695,771
-
Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
-
-
-
(6,211
)
Income tax effect on resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
-
-
-
2,302
One-time tax planning election
-
4,568
-
(22,163
)
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
9,231
(1) -
54,231
-
Release of indemnification asset
-
-
7,324
-
Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position
-
-
(7,324
)
-
Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
-
-
(10,168
)
-
Income tax effect of adjusting items
(9,245
)
(309
)
(32,536
)
(4,626
)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
84,361
198,973
823,126
1,027,328
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
$
1.32
2.95
12.85
14.86
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
63,792
67,535
64,062
69,145
（ 1 ）本公司已與原告達成協議，以解決證券集體訴訟，該訴訟最初於 2020 年 1 月 3 日在佐治亞州北區地方法院提起，索賠 0.6 億美元，除法律費用和其他費用外，其中很大一部分由保險支付。
Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
840,571
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,978,563
Total debt
2,819,134
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
509,623
Net debt
2,309,511
Less: Short-term investments
158,000
Net debt less short-term investments
$
2,151,511
Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
Trailing Twelve
Three Months Ended
Months Ended
April 2,2022
July 2,2022
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$
245,434
280,510
(533,713
)
33,552
25,783
Interest expense
11,481
12,059
13,797
14,601
51,938
Income tax expense
61,448
78,176
15,569
2,917
158,110
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(105
)
(79
)
(256
)
(96
)
(536
)
Depreciation and amortization
( 1)
141,415
141,569
153,466
159,014
595,464
EBITDA
459,673
512,235
(351,137
)
209,988
830,759
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
1,857
1,801
21,375
33,786
58,819
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
-
143
1,401
1,218
2,762
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
-
-
695,771
-
695,771
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
-
-
45,000
9,231
54,231
Release of indemnification asset
7,324
-
-
-
7,324
Adjusted EBITDA
$
468,854
514,179
412,410
254,223
1,649,666
Net debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA
1.3
( 1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $13,085 for Q3 2022 and $15,915 for Q4 2022.
Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$
2,650,675
2,760,737
11,737,065
11,200,613
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days
(9,529
)
-
39,786
-
Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate
84,299
-
411,649
-
Net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
$
2,725,445
2,760,737
12,188,500
11,200,613
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Global Ceramic
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$
987,699
949,501
Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days
3,412
-
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
7,838
-
Segment net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
$
998,949
949,501
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Flooring ROW
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$
717,017
795,723
Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days
(12,941
)
-
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
76,461
-
Segment net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
$
780,537
795,723
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Gross Profit
$
554,440
737,443
Adjustments to gross profit:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
39,159
2,363
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
1,218
1,067
Adjusted gross profit
$
594,817
740,873
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
493,362
484,345
Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
(8,480
)
(2,238
)
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
(9,231
)
-
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
475,651
482,107
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating income
$
61,078
253,098
Adjustments to operating income:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
47,639
4,601
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
1,218
1,067
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
9,231
-
Adjusted operating income
$
119,166
258,766
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Global Ceramic
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating income
$
69,033
60,000
Adjustments to segment operating income:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
1,054
416
Adjusted segment operating income
$
70,087
60,416
Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss) Income
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Flooring NA
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating (loss) income
$
(28,950
)
91,711
Adjustments to segment operating (loss) income:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
28,174
1,146
Adjusted segment operating (loss) income
$
(776
)
92,857
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Flooring ROW
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating income
$
35,902
114,339
Adjustments to segment operating income:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
18,411
2,022
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
1,218
1,067
Adjusted segment operating income
$
55,531
117,428
Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Corporate and intersegment eliminations
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating (loss)
$
(14,907
)
(12,952
)
(90,960
)
(46,827
)
Adjustments to segment operating (loss):
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
-
1,017
-
1,212
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
9,231
-
54,231
-
Adjusted segment operating (loss)
$
(5,676
)
(11,935
)
(36,729
)
(45,615
)
Reconciliation of Other Expense, net to Adjusted Other Expense, net
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Other expense, net
$
10,008
1,140
Adjustments to other expense:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
(2,062
)
43
Adjusted other expense, net
$
7,946
1,183
Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Earnings before income taxes
$
36,469
239,789
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(96
)
(11
)
Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
49,701
4,558
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
1,218
1,067
Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
9,231
-
Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
$
96,523
245,403
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Income tax expense
$
2,917
50,689
One-time tax planning election
-
(4,568
)
Income tax effect of adjusting items
9,245
309
Adjusted income tax expense
$
12,162
46,430
Adjusted income tax rate
12.6
%
18.9
%
本公司採用某些非公認會計原則 (non-GAAP) 的財務衡量指標，補充其根據美國公認會計原則 (US GAAP) 編制和列報的簡明合併財務報表。根據證券交易委員會規則的要求，上表列報了公司的非 GAAP 財務衡量指標與最直接可比的美國 GAAP 指標之間的一致性。除了可比的美國 GAAP 衡量指標外，上述每項非 GAAP 衡量指標均應考慮在內，並且可能無法與其他公司報告的類似標題的衡量指標相比較。本公司認為，當這些非 GAAP 衡量指標與相應的美國 GAAP 衡量指標一致時，對其投資者的幫助如下：非 GAAP 收入指標，有助於識別增長趨勢，並將收入與之前和未來時期進行比較；非 GAAP 盈利能力指標，有助於了解公司業務的長期盈利趨勢，並將利潤與之前和未來時期進行比較。
本公司將某些項目從其非 GAAP 收入指標中排除，因為這些項目在不同時期可能會發生巨大變化，且可能掩蓋潛在業務趨勢。外幣交易及折算不在本公司非 GAAP 收入指標範圍內。
本公司將某些項目從其非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中排除，因為這些項目可能無法指示公司的核心經營業績，或與公司的核心經營業績無關。重組、收購和整合相關成本和其他成本、法律和解、準備金和費用、保險淨收益、商譽減值和壽命不確定的無形資產、收購採購會計，包括庫存增加、補償資產的釋放和不確定稅收狀況的反轉，皆不在本公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指標範圍內。
