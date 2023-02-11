NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- HARA Brands

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Hara Brands that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "HARA Brands to Co-Host Cannabis Lounge at Rolling Stone Live Event for Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona" issued February 7th, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.