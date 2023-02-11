The Worldwide Party Supplies Industry is Expected to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Party Supplies Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Distribution Channel ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Party Supplies Market was valued at US$12,659.3 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$20,290.8 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.72 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

ARTISANO DESIGNS

HALLMARK LICENSING LLC.

PARTY CITY

Pioneer Balloon Company

SHUTTERFLY Inc.

UNIQUE INDUSTRIES Inc.

AGC LLC.

HUHTAMAKI

Meredith Corporation

Arc Group

A variety of products fall under the wide category of "party supplies," which are utilised by event planners to provide the proper mood for parties celebrating special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, farewells, etc.

These unique things are used to decorate party locations. Balloons, candles, invitation cards, banners, and dinnerware are a few typical party items. Party supplies are typically chosen in accordance with the party theme to make the occasion special and memorable.

Market Drivers

The global industry for party supplies has seen a rise in the popularity of theme-based party decorations. In the next years, it is anticipated that this tendency will help fuel the enormous need for party supplies.

The demand for specialty party supplies made to order for theme-based events, which is anticipated to fuel the market's growth rate, is high. The market for party supplies is predicted to develop as a result of the increase in the number of professional event planners in recent years as millennial customers' needs change.

Market Restraints

The usage of non-biodegradable party materials at events and gatherings, including plates, balloons, plastic ribbons, cups, and others, results in the buildup of non-biodegradable plastic waste. Additionally, this trash contributes to environmental contamination, including water pollution. This aspect is anticipated to limit the market expansion for party supplies during the anticipated timeframe.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Balloons

Banners

Pinatas

Games

Tablewares/Disposals

Home Decor

Others

By Application

Commercial Use

Domestic Use

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Convenience Stores

Specialized Stores

Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Party Supplies Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

