United States Starts Defense Cooperation Agreement Negotiations with Papua New Guinea

The United States and Papua New Guinea held negotiations on February 6 – 10 in Honolulu, HI to discuss a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) that would strengthen security cooperation between our two countries.

Negotiating teams, led by U.S. lead negotiator, Linda Specht, Department of State, and PNG lead negotiator, Elias Wohengu, Department of Foreign Affairs made substantial progress on the text of the DCA on mutual understanding of core issues.

When completed and signed, a U.S.-PNG DCA will be the foundational framework around which our two nations will enhance security cooperation and further strengthen our bilateral relationship, improve the capacity of the PNG Defence Force and increase stability and security in the region.