Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Expands Production
Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear celebrated its 700th product design. The iconic niche brand sees increased future demand for its original USA-made products.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic American motorcycle clothing brand FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear celebrated its 700th product design and is looking to expand its USA-based production. The iconic niche brand loved amongst American motorcycle enthusiasts sees an upswing in demand for its "1000% Made in the USA" products. Proudly founded in Chicago, USA, 20 years ago as a local motorcycle clothing brand, FEAR-NONE has rapidly grown over the last decade to having customers worldwide with over 700 original products.
The brand's focus is on making “old school” original American biker clothing and gear of the highest performance level that's designed and made in the USA. Ranging from shirts to jackets to jeans to head gear, FEAR-NONE’s original-designs, unique old-school interpretation of American motorcycle culture, and emphasis on highest performance products designed for life on 2 wheels on American highways has been very successful in a tough fashion market. CEO William Walen, says, "We simply are American bikers designing and making the coolest and best possible American-made gear for American bikers that we are very proud of. Besides being the best made functional and innovative products on the market, our products don’t look like anything else… our DNA is about an interpretation of American biker culture that is true to our beliefs of what American “Old School” really is about. Our customers all over the world from every culture love this. When you see our products for the first time, they literally scream “Old School American Biker.”
Indeed, FEAR-NONE is 1000% true to our love of historical American biker heritage and the pride of being made in the USA. The FEAR-NONE brand is a powerful lifestyle statement that celebrates old school USA biker culture and American quality (that's always made in the USA and not offshore). Nothing is worse than to see American symbols and icons that shout Americana that are instead being made somewhere else and are of low quality. It’s like an awful French baguette being made poorly in Beijing!
Provided that our products are unique, innovative, ring totally true to American bikerism, and are the absolute best quality that can be made on the planet, then we will continue to delight our loyal customers and dominate our category. You can bet on that!" With over 700 unique American made products added to FEAR-NONE's growing lineup over the last 7 years including shirts, jackets, tanks, hoodies, windbreakers, jeans, head gear, boots and even watches, FEAR-NONE continues to stress its Chicago-American originality, quality and loyalty to its customers worldwide.
"I am amazed how cool and "bad" people think the brand is and the response we have gotten from all over the world... even bikers in the Middle East wear our gear- talk about detente! FEAR-NONE is literally a rock star, says William. We’re still tiny compared to the big guys which is great as we are seen as customized and elite. But, we've come a long way from our original 8 product types in Chicago. 700 products and counting is incredible!”
