Traders Union analysts named the best CySEC regulated brokers

Brokerage companies licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) enjoy great popularity among traders. Traders Union experts compiled a rating of the Best CySEC regulated Brokers. The analysts considered trading conditions offered by companies.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyprus is one of the most popular jurisdictions for registration of Forex brokers, with a wide choice of companies registered in the country. Traders need to choose the right company to meet their needs and expectations. Traders Union experts compiled a rating of the Best CySEC regulated Brokers, selecting brokers with the best trading conditions.

Facts to know about CySEC: The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, better known as CySEC, is the official regulatory authority of Cyprus. CySEC's responsibilities include issuance of licenses to financial organizations and supervision and control over their compliance with the Cyprus law. Since Cyprus became an EU member in 2004, the CySEC has been operating in compliance with the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID).

CySEC has a list of requirements every licensed Forex broker must meet. The rules introduced by CySEC ensure investor protection. Brokerage companies that do not comply with the rules may be fined or even lose their CySEC license.

Best brokers licensed by CySECWhile selecting CySEC licensed brokers to include in the rating, Traders Union analysts reviewed choice of assets, fees, passive income options, deposit and withdrawal methods of brokers and other criteria. TU experts included the following companies in list of the best CySEC regulated brokers:

  • IC Markets
  • Exness
  • eToro
  • FxPro
  • FBS
  • XM
  • Pepperstone
  • Tickmill
  • Admiral Markets
  • Libertex.

IC Markets and Exness offer the most attractive trading conditions. Nevertheless, other brokerage companies in the rating are well-suited for both beginners and experienced traders.

Media Contact

Peter Halt, Traders Union, 357 +35725060055, partner@tradersunion.com

 

SOURCE Traders Union

