Peoria Florist™ Hosts Bouquets & Bubbles Valentine's Flower Design Class

Such a fun evening! Thanks again for sharing this event with me!!”PEORIA , AZ, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love, Romance, Flowers, Champagne, and Chocolate, was the essence of “Bouquets & Bubbles” provided to Vistancia neighbors on February 5th at the Mountain Vista Clubhouse.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we start to wonder if the special someone in our life will show us affection. Peoria Florist helped jumpstart the “Valentine’s” week with a Japanese themed flower design class. Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist, began preparations months prior with a precision focus on raising the quality, much like the bubbles in a glass of champagne. Ikuko Hashimoto, Japanese floral instructor, taught the class. For two hours everyone enjoyed champagne while Ms. Hashimoto instructed design techniques on creating a beautiful Valentine’s bouquet of flowers.
This wonderful floral designer knows all about sharing on Valentine’s Day. She is highly experienced and still inspiring to learn every day. She is an accredited designer and certified judge of American Institute of Floral Designers and European Master Certification. She has been published in many books. She extremely enjoys high end weddings and events designs throughout Arizona. She is native of Japan where she grew up with Ikebana, featured on Japanese TV shows, experienced big city designs in New York, and obtained further fashionable passions at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. She has designed for a United States President, famous athletes & singers. We are lucky to have this designer at “Bouquets & Bubbles” at our event.
In Japan, the tradition is for the woman to give chocolate to the man on February 14. If he accepts the gesture of love, then he will reciprocate with ‘something white’ on March 14. As Bouquets & Bubbles is a sharing event, a box of Godiva chocolate was provided.
Red, purple and green vases were provided and were ready to be filled with botanicals. An assortment of flowers included; pink sweet akito roses, Ranunculus, Tulips, Hypericum, Green Trick Dianthus, Waxflower, Alstroemeria, greenery; Israeli & Italian ruscus. Hard goods, Floral form and midollino stick were all included.
These two individual vases touched side by side like significant partners on Valentine’s Day. The elegant instructor began by instructing on how to properly create a flower arrangement. Ms. Hashimoto provided details on finely placing over thirty flowers and stems in the vases. As these intense instructions were being provided, champagne was being poured by the steadfast server.
Artistic passion, fun and relaxation happened. Now set in front of each person was their own creation of beautiful flowers. The finishing touch was connecting the two vases with the midollino sticks, which formed a heart shape and bow tying a soft satin ribbon. It symbolizes two people sharing unbreakable love on Valentine’s Day, “Connected Heart”.
