GCAP Group, Global Doctor & Nurses Network & Taiwan Medical Tourism Development Association Announce Partnership

The signing ceremony during Arab Health and Medical Expo on behalf of the three parties: Dr. Lawrence Lee (GCAP front row middle), Dr. Askari (GDNN, front row right 2), Dr. Mito Lee (TMTDA, back row middle) Arab Health Medical Expo 2023 Arab Health Medical Expo 2023 Healthcare Transforming Technologies shown at Arab Health Medical Expo 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCAP Group, Global Doctors and Nurses Network (GDNN) and Taiwan Medical Tourism Development Association (TMTDA), which are participating in the Arab Health and Medical Expo 2023, are proud to announce that they will establish a strategic partnership to jointly develop innovative health medical technologies and services in the Middle East and the rest of the world provides high-quality, more effective, and efficient health care products and care services. This is another major cooperation between GCAP and TMTDA and GDNN after they announced cooperation in medical tourism and medical technology transfer in the Middle East in Bahrain a week ago.

"We are delighted to cooperate with GDNN and TMTDA to work together to improve the world's health care," said GCAP Chairman Dr. Lawrence Lee. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality care to those who need it most, and we are excited about the impact we will have together.”

Dr. Lee further introduced that in the past three years, GCAP has made remarkable achievements in the field of smart health. Currently, based in Canada, it is working with medical and pharmaceutical partners in the United States, India, Taiwan, and other places to create a high-quality affordable drug platform GCAP Pharma and GCAP Primary Care with advanced medical diagnostic equipment. Canada has a world-leading and very advanced healthcare system, with many high-quality professional medical staff, and 4 of the 6 best hospitals in the world are in Toronto. In addition to Canada, GCAP has also begun to deploy smart health in Mexico, Vietnam, India, China, Bahrain, and other countries. GCAP also has a special development fund to help the industrialization of advanced medical equipment enterprises.

TMTDA Chairman Dr. ChingChi, Hsu added: "We believe this partnership will enable us to reach new heights in healthcare and we are eager to collaborate with GCAP and GDNN to bring our shared vision to life. We believe that our Working together will result in significant advances in patient care, and we look forward to positively impacting the lives of people around the world.

President Dr. Askari added: "We are very excited about the cooperation with TMTDA and GCAP. GDNN is developing a global remote first aid assistance system that is planned to be launched this year. Through artificial intelligence, mobile Internet and other technologies, and high-quality medical care in North America and other regions We look forward to working together to bring high-quality affordable healthcare solutions to billions of people around the world."

The partnership will be officially launched in March 2023, and the three companies will start to cooperate with GDNN's Tele Urgent Call platform to bring GCAP and TMTDA high-quality smart medical services in North America, including Canada, the United States, and Asia. Products and medical services, projects that improve patient outcomes and enhance the healthcare experience in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world.

Arab Health & Medical Expo is the largest healthcare exhibition and conference in the MENA region. The event includes new healthcare transformation topics, attracting many of the world's leading experts, innovators and industry leaders who will provide the latest insights, discoveries and predictions on the future of healthcare, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), digital health and virtual reality ".

About GCAP Group: GCAP Group is an innovative social enterprise formed by trusted partners including top bankers, global financiers, infrastructure funds, pension funds, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds, charitable and humanitarian funds. GCAP's core mission is to advance new frameworks for science, technological innovation, and policy development to address global challenges related to global supply chains, healthcare, climate change, and social equity. GCAP is composed of more than 400 members in more than 40 countries. Our members have influence in many sectors, including logistics, finance, government, manufacturing, banking, insurance, government agencies and industry.

About GDNN: Global Doctors and Nurses Network (GDNN) is a Delaware company that provides global telemedicine and remote doctor services through technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR, and smart medical devices. Founded by Dr. Hojat Askari, GDNN currently has 10,000 doctors and nurses and supports multiple languages.

About TMTDA: Taiwan Medical Tourism Development Association (TMTDA) is a non-profit social organization established in Taiwan. The Association was established on October 3, 2007. It is the first medical tourism organization that provides multi-tasking promotions for business and professional medical tourism, such as travel agencies and cooperation with medical and biotechnology institutions, international hotels, financial insurance, and airlines. TMTDA has a smart medical hospital platform (system), and many expert resources in medical biomedical technology (stem cells) and medical technology transfer.