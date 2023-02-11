Submit Release
Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and Cámara Nacional de Comercio Guadalajara Announce Joint Efforts for Chamber Promotions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (Hispano Chamber) is excited to announce a formal partnership with the Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Servicios, Y Turismo de Guadalajara, Mexico (Guadalajara Chamber). Representatives from both organizations met today to sign a formal memorandum of understanding to strengthen friendly relations between the parties and to promote favorable relations of association and cooperation between the members of both organizations.

In the virtual meeting, both Chambers agreed to promote the organizations in areas of economic development and cultural exchange. Some key highlights discussed in the memo include:

  • Promoting investment opportunities, business as well as cultural exchange between the Chambers.
  • Promoting and disseminating opportunities for trade in goods and services between member businesses of both groups, establishing a link between the members in strategic areas such as technology, innovation, creative companies, professional services, and other business sectors.
  • Promoting a culture of integrity and compliance among the members of both Chambers, with the aim of facilitating the opening of companies and businesses for Chamber members in both regions.
  • The groups will focus on organizing commercial and cultural missions, holding workshops and events, and sharing national and international commercial experiences for both Chamber regions.

Various executives participated from both Chambers. In attendance from the Hispano Chamber were Ernie C'deBaca, President/CEO; Robert Dzur, Chamber Board Member/International Trade Committee Chair; Adam Derizotis, CEO, Derizotis Worldwide; and Will Belletto, WaFD Insurance.

From the Guadalajara Chamber, Raul Uranga Lamadrid, President; Jose Andres Orendain, Vice President; Julian Sandoval Ortiz, Vice President Mejora Reglatoria; and Laura Romero, Vice President Comercio Exterior, were present.

For more information, contact the Hispano Chamber, Minerva Jurado-Perea, Destination Director, 505-842-9003, minerva@ahcnm.org. For more information about the MOU and meeting between Chambers, visit https://www.ahcnm.org/ 

AHCC Contact:
Minerva Jurado-Perea, Destination Director
505-842-9003, minerva@ahcnm.org 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albuquerque-hispano-chamber-of-commerce-and-camara-nacional-de-comercio-guadalajara-announce-joint-efforts-for-chamber-promotions-301744554.html

SOURCE Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

